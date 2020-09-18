Friday's high school roundup: Hellgate football team picks up first win, holding off Kalispell Flathead

Football
The Missoula Hellgate football team picked up its first win Friday, posting a 28-20 decision at Kalispell Flathead. Brayden Terzo's interception with 35 seconds left sealed the outcome for the Knights (1-1). Ian Finch's 14-yard TD catch from Dante Maiuru put Hellgate up for good, 21-14, with 3:01 left in the third quarter. Leo Filardi kicked the all-important extra point. Late in the first half, Maiuru hit Finch for a 41-yard TD pass and then the two connected on a pass again for the two-point conversion to put Hellgate on top, 14-0. Terzo scored the Knights' first TD on a pass from Maiuri.
Loyola Sacred Heart fell to 0-2 with a 52-7 loss at Manhattan. The Tigers jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and stretched the lead to 39-7 at halftime. The hosts led 52-7 after three periods. The Rams will not play a home game in September but are working toward arranging a home match-up against Anaconda in October.
Eureka rolled to a 40-7 win at Anaconda behind three rushing touchdowns by Caleb Utter. The Copperheads failed to score until the 1:56 mark in the fourth quarter when Kyler DeWittt caught a 26-yard TD pass from Braedon Sawyer.
Florence posted a big 33-14 win at Bigfork. Quarterback Pat Duchien Jr. threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Tristan Pyette ran for 73 yards an one touchdown for the Falcons. Florence had 474 yards of total offense and Bigfork had 318.
Charlo rolled to a 52-0 win at Troy. Polson won a wild one against visiting Ronan, 52-34. Kalispell Glacier beat the Butte Bulldogs, 33-17. Columbia Falls edged Libby, 35-33. St. Ignatius steamrolled over visiting Seeley-Swan, 72-34. Flint Creek posted a 62-12 win over Clark Fork in Drummond to improve to 3-0.
