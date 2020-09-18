Friday's high school roundup: Hellgate football team picks up first win, holding off Kalispell Flathead

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Football

The Missoula Hellgate football team picked up its first win Friday, posting a 28-20 decision at Kalispell Flathead. Brayden Terzo's interception with 35 seconds left sealed the outcome for the Knights (1-1). Ian Finch's 14-yard TD catch from Dante Maiuru put Hellgate up for good, 21-14, with 3:01 left in the third quarter. Leo Filardi kicked the all-important extra point. Late in the first half, Maiuru hit Finch for a 41-yard TD pass and then the two connected on a pass again for the two-point conversion to put Hellgate on top, 14-0. Terzo scored the Knights' first TD on a pass from Maiuri.

Loyola Sacred Heart fell to 0-2 with a 52-7 loss at Manhattan. The Tigers jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and stretched the lead to 39-7 at halftime. The hosts led 52-7 after three periods. The Rams will not play a home game in September but are working toward arranging a home match-up against Anaconda in October.

Eureka rolled to a 40-7 win at Anaconda behind three rushing touchdowns by Caleb Utter. The Copperheads failed to score until the 1:56 mark in the fourth quarter when Kyler DeWittt caught a 26-yard TD pass from Braedon Sawyer.