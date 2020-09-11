Friday's high school roundup: Sentinel boys cross county team sweeps team, individual titles in Kalispell

Cross country

The Missoula Sentinel boys had a big afternoon at the Flathead Invitational in Kalispell. The Spartans finished first in a field of eight teams with 28 points, underscoring runner-up Missoula Hellgate by 13 points. Sentinel's Tanner Klumph took top honors individually with a time of 16:12.09. Miles Colescott of Hellgate took second in 16:32.14. On the girls' side, Hellgate took top team honors but Helena's Kylie Hartnett was the top finisher in 18:46.88. Kensey May of Hellgate was second in 18:58.01 and Sage Brooks of Hellgate third in 19:04.02.