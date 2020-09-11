Friday's high school roundup: Sentinel boys cross county team sweeps team, individual titles in Kalispell

Cross country
The Missoula Sentinel boys had a big afternoon at the Flathead Invitational in Kalispell. The Spartans finished first in a field of eight teams with 28 points, underscoring runner-up Missoula Hellgate by 13 points. Sentinel's Tanner Klumph took top honors individually with a time of 16:12.09. Miles Colescott of Hellgate took second in 16:32.14. On the girls' side, Hellgate took top team honors but Helena's Kylie Hartnett was the top finisher in 18:46.88. Kensey May of Hellgate was second in 18:58.01 and Sage Brooks of Hellgate third in 19:04.02.
Volleyball
Polson posted a home sweep over Browning, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13. Maggie Todd had a big night for the Pirates with 15 kills and seven digs. Teammate Hallie Moss had 14 assists and four aces.
Soccer
The Columbia Falls boys posted a 5-0 win over Bigfork. The Wildcats got two goals from Neils Getts and one apiece from Johnny Carl, Kai Golan and Adam Schrader.
Football
Polson posted an 18-12 home win over Browning. Pirates quarterback Jarrett Wilson threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Keyen Nash had 39 rushing yards and Jonny Perez 142 receiving yards. Hunter Pittsley, Trent Dwelle and Perez each had five tackles for Polson.
Thompson Falls boosted its record to 3-0 with a 52-0 home win over Seeley-Swan Friday. No individual stats were available but Kade Pardee and Roman Sparks had big nights offensively for the Blue Hawks.
In other games, Libby beat Ronan, 30-14; Whitefish beat Columbia Falls, 21-0; Kalispell Glacier beat Helena Capital, 21-20; Charlo whipped Plains, 50-0; and St. Regis/Mullan, Idaho outscored Arlee, 76-36; and Clark Fork edged St. Ignatius, 74-68.
