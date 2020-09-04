Friday's high school roundup: Top-ranked Fairfield blanks Loyola Sacred Heart in opener

Football

The Class B 10th-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart Rams ran into a buzzsaw in their road debut Friday, dropping a 22-0 decision to top-ranked Fairfield. Loyola threatened to score on several occasions but fell victim to turnovers and inconsistency. The Eagles jumped in front in the first quarter on a 30-yard run by Miguel Perez and a Guidry Giles point after kick. Perez made it 14-0 on a 5-yard scamper in the second quarter and the hosts added an insurance score on a Daniel Faith 10-yard pass from Giles in the third stanza. Loyola will be back on the road next Friday when they battle Eureka.