Friday's high school roundup: Top-ranked Fairfield blanks Loyola Sacred Heart in opener

Football
The Class B 10th-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart Rams ran into a buzzsaw in their road debut Friday, dropping a 22-0 decision to top-ranked Fairfield. Loyola threatened to score on several occasions but fell victim to turnovers and inconsistency. The Eagles jumped in front in the first quarter on a 30-yard run by Miguel Perez and a Guidry Giles point after kick. Perez made it 14-0 on a 5-yard scamper in the second quarter and the hosts added an insurance score on a Daniel Faith 10-yard pass from Giles in the third stanza. Loyola will be back on the road next Friday when they battle Eureka.
Cormac Benn was a one-man wrecking crew for the Class B fourth-ranked Bigfork Vikings in Friday's 59-7 win over visiting Cut Bank. Benn, who transferred from Loyola this summer, finished with 262 yards rushing on 21 carries with three offensive touchdowns. He also picked off a pass and ran it in for a score, helping the Vikings improve to 2-0. Wyatt Herd added two short touchdown runs and Levi Taylor had a 44-yard TD run in the second half for Bigfork. Walker Fisher snagged a TD reception.
Class B second-ranked Eureka was stunned at unranked Townsend, 27-12. Gunnar Smith and Caleb Utter scored on short runs to put the Lions up 12-6 early, but the hosts scored 21 unanswered points, breaking the game open with a pair of fourth-quarter scores.
In other games: Columbia Falls whipped Ronan, 55-0; Polson edged Whitefish, 14-7; Libby bounced Browning, 54-14; Thompson Falls dumped No. 3 ranked Clark Fork, 42-0; Charlo beat Arlee, 50-12; Dillon blanked Stevensville, 47-0; and Noxon dumped Gardiner, 51-0.
Cross country
The Corvallis girls and Hamilton boys showed their superior depth in capturing team titles in the Canal Bank Class A meet in Ronan. On the girls side, the 2019 State A runner-up Blue Devils tallied 36 as a team to underscore meet runner-up Polson by 17 points. Defending State A individual champion Brynnli Poulsen of Hamilton took top individual honors in 20:49 and Olivia Buoy of Corvallis was second in 21:32. On the boys side, Hamilton's point total of 28 was 52 better than runner-up Corvallis. Brant Heiner of Ronan won the race in 16:44.
Soccer
The Hamilton boys dropped a 5-0 decision to Billings Central. The Broncs also dropped the girls game, 7-0.
Volleyball
Charlo boosted its record to 3-0 Thursday night with a win over Clark Fork, 26-24, 25-20, 25-21. Carlee Fryburger piled up 15 kills, 15 digs and two aces for the Vikings. Teammate Kassidi Cox had eight kills, eight assists and two aces. Sorren Reese floored eight kills for the Mountain Cats.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!