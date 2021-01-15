Friday's high school sports roundup: Big first half pushes Seeley-Swan girls to win over Darby

Boys basketball
Plains eked out a tight win over Noxon on Friday night in Class C action behind 11 points from Jayden Weeks and another nine from Tucker Foster. Noxon led by three points at halftime, but shot poorly in the third quarter and scored just seven points in the frame. The Red Devils did outscore the Horsemen by three in the final quarter, but weren't quite able to overcome the deficit. Jeriko Smith-Roach led Noxon with 13 points.
Hot Springs downed Charlo 55-52 despite a ferocious fourth-quarter rally by the Vikings. Charlo's Phil Marquez scored seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of triples as the Vikings trailed by 12 entering the frame. Jack McAllister led the Savage Heat with 17 points, Mario Garcia added 14 and Kyle Lawson had 12. Roper Edwards led Charlo with 17 points.
Florence took down Corvallis 76-67. The Blue Devils fell to 1-4 on the year with the loss, while the Falcons improved to 4-1. Beau Neal had 22 points to lead Florence, while JP Brinley scored 19 and Eli Pedersen had 16. Cole Trexler led Corvallis with 20 points and Tanner Jessop added on 16.
In a rivalry showdown, a second-quarter burst helped push Philipsburg pass Drummond. Kade Cutler had 10 of his game-high 21 points in the second quarter and hit 9 of 10 free throws as Philipsburg scored 26 in the frame. The Prospectors hit 22 of 36 free throws on the evening, while the Trojans were 12 of 32 from the foul line. Ethan Parke had 18 points for Drummond and Caleb Parke added 10.
Girls basketball
Seeley-Swan was on fire the first two quarters against Darby and downed the Tigers 79-27. The Blackhawks outscored Darby 50-12 in the first half and scored 33 points in the first quarter alone. Emily Maughan scored 19 points for Seeley-Swan, while Klaire Kovatch added on 18. Amber Anderson had 10 points to lead Darby. Seeley-Swan had 27 field goals and five made 3-pointers.
Valley Christian used a strong second half to help cruise past Lincoln, 46-20. The Eagles led 21-11 at halftime and were able to outscore the Lynx 25-9 in the second half. Ashlyn Kelly led Valley Christian with 14 points and Maggie Harvey added on eight. Lindsey Weisner led Lincoln with six points.
Charlo notched a big win over Hot Springs, downing the Savage Heat 60-25 behind 16 points from Connor Fryberger. Kassidi Cox added on 10 and Mila Hawk had nine for the Vikings. Lizzy Fisher was the leading scorer for Hot Springs with 13 points, while Katelyn Christensen had 10.
Philipsburg downed Drummond 40-35 to stay undefeated at 5-0 this season. The Prospectors had to fend off a late Trojan run, but Rachel Ward scored 16 points to help pace Philipsburg. Reece Pitcher added on 11 points for the Prospectors while Sydney Phillips and Deana Parke each had 11 to share the team-high for Drummond.
Noxon beat Plains 53-42. The Red Devils fended off an 18-point third quarter by the Trotters and outscored Plains 12-7 in the final frame.
Wrestling
Missoula Sentinel split a pair of home duals, downing Helena High 54-15 and falling to Helena Capital 42-32. The Spartans picked up six falls against the Bruins, with Bryson Danzinger sticking Ariah Loppie in just 39 seconds. Kristopher Musick also picked up a quick pin for the Spartans at 205 pounds, downing Ruger Young in just 12 seconds. The second dual, however, did not quite go Sentinel's way. Keagan Crosby got a tech fall of Capital's Seth Parriman for his second bonus point win of the night and Danzinger got a second fall as well. All seven of Capital's wins were via fall, with the Bruins absolutely dominant at the heavier weights — they took the 160-, 170-, 182-, 205-pound and heavyweight bouts. Novik Thomas, at 132 pounds, also took both his matches for Sentinel on the night.
Columbia Falls downed Polson 54-24 and Libby/Troy took down the Pirates 42-12. The Wildkats got falls from Justin Windauer (126), Ty Allen (138), and Rowdy White and won the rest of its matches by forfeit. Libby/Troy had five pins against Polson, with those coming from Xavier Reatz (113), Xander Spady (138) Cody Crace (152) and Jace DeShazer (160) and Aydan Williamson (285), with the rest of the matches being forfeits outside of Polson 126-pounder Gavin Knutson pinning Zekiah Meyers.