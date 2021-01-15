Friday's high school sports roundup: Big first half pushes Seeley-Swan girls to win over Darby

Philipsburg downed Drummond 40-35 to stay undefeated at 5-0 this season. The Prospectors had to fend off a late Trojan run, but Rachel Ward scored 16 points to help pace Philipsburg. Reece Pitcher added on 11 points for the Prospectors while Sydney Phillips and Deana Parke each had 11 to share the team-high for Drummond.

Wrestling

Missoula Sentinel split a pair of home duals, downing Helena High 54-15 and falling to Helena Capital 42-32. The Spartans picked up six falls against the Bruins, with Bryson Danzinger sticking Ariah Loppie in just 39 seconds. Kristopher Musick also picked up a quick pin for the Spartans at 205 pounds, downing Ruger Young in just 12 seconds. The second dual, however, did not quite go Sentinel's way. Keagan Crosby got a tech fall of Capital's Seth Parriman for his second bonus point win of the night and Danzinger got a second fall as well. All seven of Capital's wins were via fall, with the Bruins absolutely dominant at the heavier weights — they took the 160-, 170-, 182-, 205-pound and heavyweight bouts. Novik Thomas, at 132 pounds, also took both his matches for Sentinel on the night.