Friday's high school sports roundup: Deer Lodge boys down Anaconda on buzzer beater

Boys basketball
Deer Lodge used a buzzer-beating putback from Aidan Thompson to down Anaconda 54-52 at home in a rivalry game. Thompson finished with 15 points to lead the Wardens, while Logan Nicholson and Hunter Steinbach each added 11. Ozzie King was also in double figures with 10 points. Anaconda's Eli Saltenberger scored 31 points and was one off the school record for three-pointers with eight. Deer Lodge is 5-2 on the year while Anaconda is 1-6.
St. Regis took down Noxon 61-24 to move to 7-3 on the season. The Tigers got 16 points from Caleb Ball in the win and Andrew Sanford added in another 15. Tanner Day scored 13 for St. Regis as well. The Red Devils drop to 0-7.
Florence downed Arlee 87-56 in conference action. The Falcons had a 46 point first half to build a big lead as Beau Neal tossed in 25 points and JP Brinley added on 23 more. Eli Petersen was also in double figures for Florence with 16. Levi Fullerton scored 17 points to lead the Warriors.
Bigfork grabbed a big win over Troy, downing the Trojans 76-34. Cormac Benn scored 10 points to lead the Vikings, while Bryce Guillard netted nine. Bigfork outscored Troy 39-16 in the first half, while Michael Foote had 11 points to lead the Trojans. Bigfork moves to 7-2 on the year.
Darby downed Seeley 40-35 behind 12 points from Preston Smith and nine from Hooper Reed. Sawyer Schelmedine had 14 points for the Blackhawks, while Jason James had 11 more.
Valley Christian ran past Lincoln 83-13 as Brennan Cox scored 25 points. Riley Reimer added on 18 points for the 12-0 Eagles, while Asher Beaudin had 14. Andrew Brown led the Lynx with seven points.
Alberton-Superior downed Plains 60-43 to move to 9-1 on the year.
Girls basketball
Bigfork scored a big 67-9 win over Troy behind a 40-point first half. Scout Nadeau scored 15 points, Emma Berreth added 13 and Alexis Saari scored 11. Izzy Tunison had four points to lead the Trojans.
Alberton-Superior got a 52-43 win over Plains to move to 6-3 and 6-1 in conference play. Clark Fork used a big fourth quarter to pull away in the victory and the Horsemen drop to 2-6 on the year.
Anaconda stormed past Deer Lodge 62-30 behind 15 points from Mia Sullivan-Sanders. Taryn Lamb and Courteney Boese scored 11 points each to lead the Wardens. The Copperheads are 6-3 on the year while Deer Lodge moves to 1-6.
Seeley-Swan took down Darby 61-16 to remain undefeated at 10-0. Klaire Kovatch had 13 points to lead the the Blackhawks, who led 42-4 at halftime. Emily Maughan had 12 points while Sariah Maughan added on 11.
Columbia Falls downed Whitefish 52-34 to stay undefeated. The Wildkats are 11-0 on the year, while the Bulldogs drop to 7-3.
Frenchtown beat Hamilton 41-40 to move to 4-7 on the year. Hamilton drops to 6-4.
Florence downed Arlee 68-53.