Friday's high school sports roundup: Deer Lodge boys down Anaconda on buzzer beater

Boys basketball

Deer Lodge used a buzzer-beating putback from Aidan Thompson to down Anaconda 54-52 at home in a rivalry game. Thompson finished with 15 points to lead the Wardens, while Logan Nicholson and Hunter Steinbach each added 11. Ozzie King was also in double figures with 10 points. Anaconda's Eli Saltenberger scored 31 points and was one off the school record for three-pointers with eight. Deer Lodge is 5-2 on the year while Anaconda is 1-6.

St. Regis took down Noxon 61-24 to move to 7-3 on the season. The Tigers got 16 points from Caleb Ball in the win and Andrew Sanford added in another 15. Tanner Day scored 13 for St. Regis as well. The Red Devils drop to 0-7.

Florence downed Arlee 87-56 in conference action. The Falcons had a 46 point first half to build a big lead as Beau Neal tossed in 25 points and JP Brinley added on 23 more. Eli Petersen was also in double figures for Florence with 16. Levi Fullerton scored 17 points to lead the Warriors.