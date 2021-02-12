Friday's high school sports roundup: Fifth-ranked Valley Christian cruises past Helena Christian

Boys basketball

Class C fifth-ranked Valley Christian bounced back from its first loss with a 77-48 home with over Helena Christian Friday in Missoula. Billy Boone poured in 25 points for the unbeaten Eagles (15-1) and Riley Reimer added 16.

Carlson Varner poured in 23 points in leading Victor to a 65-29 win at Lincoln. Canyon Parks, Caleb Rosen and Jordan McLane each added 10 points for the Pirates. Bradley Howard led the Lynx with 11 points.

Anaconda raced to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 76-45 home win over Arlee. Levi Fullerton led the Indians with 10 points, followed by Trey Malatare with eight. Braedon Sawyer paced the Copperheads with 22 points.

Twin Bridges steamrolled to a 58-18 home win over Philipsburg. Mayson Palen led the Prospectors with six points. Charlie Kruer paced Twin Bridges with 14 points.

Corvallis posted a 61-48 win at Frenchtown. Tanner Jessop led the Blue Devils with 15 points.

Girls basketball