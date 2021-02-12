Friday's high school sports roundup: Fifth-ranked Valley Christian cruises past Helena Christian

Boys basketball
Class C fifth-ranked Valley Christian bounced back from its first loss with a 77-48 home with over Helena Christian Friday in Missoula. Billy Boone poured in 25 points for the unbeaten Eagles (15-1) and Riley Reimer added 16.
Carlson Varner poured in 23 points in leading Victor to a 65-29 win at Lincoln. Canyon Parks, Caleb Rosen and Jordan McLane each added 10 points for the Pirates. Bradley Howard led the Lynx with 11 points.
Anaconda raced to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 76-45 home win over Arlee. Levi Fullerton led the Indians with 10 points, followed by Trey Malatare with eight. Braedon Sawyer paced the Copperheads with 22 points.
Twin Bridges steamrolled to a 58-18 home win over Philipsburg. Mayson Palen led the Prospectors with six points. Charlie Kruer paced Twin Bridges with 14 points.
Corvallis posted a 61-48 win at Frenchtown. Tanner Jessop led the Blue Devils with 15 points.
Girls basketball
Victor posted a 39-15 home win over Lincoln. Bella Schicholone paced the Pirates with nine points and Haylie Tolley added eight.
Asha Comings scored 21 points but it was not enough as Philipsburg fell to Twin Bridges, 48-39. Allie Dale paced Twin Bridges with 13 points.
Anaconda was too much for Arlee, posting a 76-41 home win. Raven Parson led the Scarlets with 16 points. Megan Reich scored 17 for the Copperheads.
Wrestling
Sentinel doubled up on Helena, 46-21. Earning pins for the Spartans were Jesse Horner (145) and Blake Jolma (160), Kristopher Musick (182) and Zac Crews (205).