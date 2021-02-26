Friday's high school sports roundup: Seeley-Swan captures Western C Divisional title, state berth

"Those girls, they're taller than us, longer than us, and for us to battle and play that hard for that many minutes, our girls don't usually have to extend that long. Grit and attitude. Those girls are just phenomenal."

The win secured Seeley-Swan's second straight trip to the state tournament. This year, they'll be trying to avoid going 0-2 at state, which was an experience that altered their style of play and mindset.

"My assistant coach said it best: Last year, we went into every game going all out and saying we don't care what happens, we'll just play our hearts out," Cahoon said. "This year, our mentality is we're good and we know we are and we lead with that confidence.

"On our best nights, it's flat amazing to watch these kids. We've matured. We've prepared for this time. They don't approach it like they're beating giants but that they belong here."

Manhattan Christian also qualified for state as there won't be a challenge game. Charlo won its way through the loser-out bracket but had already lost to Manhattan Christian earlier in the tournament.