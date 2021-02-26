Friday's high school sports roundup: Seeley-Swan captures Western C Divisional title, state berth

The Seeley-Swan girls basketball team emerged victorious in a battle of undefeated teams and is now heading to state.
The second-ranked Blackhawks (17-0) scored a 57-51 win over third-ranked Manhattan Christian (21-1) to capture their second consecutive Western C divisional championship on Friday in Deer Lodge.
"Feeling fantastic," Seeley-Swan second-year coach David Cahoon said. "We just sat there and took photos for like an hour. The girls are ecstatic. With friends and family there, it was an unbelievable opportunity."
Sariah Maughan poured in 20 points seven rebounds, Bethany Hoag added 12 and six rebounds, and Klaire Kovatch had 10 points and 11 rebounds as Seeley-Swan jumped out to a 20-5 lead after one quarter by using its speed, ball movement and active defense that led to fast break offense.
The Blackhawks' lead was trimmed to 35-23 at the half and 39-30 after three quarters. They pushed the advantage to 52-41 in the fourth quarter but had it trimmed to 55-51 before free throws sealed the win.
"Just pure joy. I kind of broke down a little. It's kind of an emotional time for me being with my family," said Cahoon, whose father died in a plane crash during the offseason. "Just pure joy for the girls. They know they put in the hard work, and for it to be continually paying off is amazing.
"Those girls, they're taller than us, longer than us, and for us to battle and play that hard for that many minutes, our girls don't usually have to extend that long. Grit and attitude. Those girls are just phenomenal."
The win secured Seeley-Swan's second straight trip to the state tournament. This year, they'll be trying to avoid going 0-2 at state, which was an experience that altered their style of play and mindset.
"My assistant coach said it best: Last year, we went into every game going all out and saying we don't care what happens, we'll just play our hearts out," Cahoon said. "This year, our mentality is we're good and we know we are and we lead with that confidence.
"On our best nights, it's flat amazing to watch these kids. We've matured. We've prepared for this time. They don't approach it like they're beating giants but that they belong here."
Manhattan Christian also qualified for state as there won't be a challenge game. Charlo won its way through the loser-out bracket but had already lost to Manhattan Christian earlier in the tournament.
Charlo scored two wins Friday to keep alive its hopes of a challenge game and state berth. The Vikings opened with a 32-27 win over Clark Fork and then picked up a 43-29 win over Twin Bridges, which had beaten Ennis in a loser-out game earlier in the day. Liev Smith led the Vikings with 16 points in the win over Twin Bridges.
At the Western A divisionals in Butte, Columbia Falls and Ronan punched their tickets to state and will face off in the title game 8 p.m. Saturday to determine first and second place. Hamilton and Whitefish are both alive for a state berth through the loser-out bracket and will face Dillon and Browning, respectively, with the two winners heading to state.
Columbia Falls hung on for a 45-42 semifinal win over Browning after nearly blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Hannah Schweikert led the Wildkats with 17 points, while Maddie Robison added 14. Tatum Running Crane had 12 to lead Browning, which outscored Columbia Falls 18-11 down the stretch.
Ronan routed Hamilton, 54-32, in their semifinal behind 13 points from Danielle Coffman and 11 by Jaeleigh Gatch 11. Katelyn Dickemore had 10 points to pace the Broncs.
Whitefish stayed alive by routing Butte Central, 63-44, in a loser-out game. Brook Smith poured in 21 points, and Gracie Smyley added 15 for the Bulldogs.
Frenchtown was eliminated with a 38-33 loss to Dillon in a loser-out game. The Broncs were outscored 17-12 in the fourth quarter after the teams entered in a 21-21 tie. Lauren Demmons and Sadie Smith each scored eight points for Frenchtown.
In Class AA regular-season action, Missoula Sentinel scored a 51-41 win over Butte to finish the regular season 8-6 and tied with Kalispell Glacier for third in the Western AA. Brooke Stayner led the Spartans with 11 points and four assists, Challis Westwater added 10 points and eight rebounds, Olivia Huntsinger had nine points and nine rebounds, and Kodi Fraser scored nine points.
Boys basketball
At the Western A divisionals in Butte, Polson punched its ticket to state and will face Dillon in the title game 8 p.m. Saturday to determine first and second place. Frenchtown, Hamilton and Ronan are all still alive in the loser-out bracket to try to earn a state berth. Frenchtown faces Ronan, and Hamilton takes on Butte Central, with the two winners heading to state.
Polson needed overtime to score a 51-45 win against Frenchtown in their semifinal matchup. The Pirates won the extra session 10-4 after outscoring the Broncs 8-6 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Colton Graham powered Polson with 22 points, while Darian Williams added 14. Brandon Finley scored 16 and Carson Shepard 13 for the Broncs.
Hamilton stayed alive in the loser-out bracket by running to a 53-35 win over Libby. Austin Drake led the Broncs with 13 points, while Liam O'Connell and Tyler Burrows added 12 apiece. Caden Williams scored 10 to lead the Loggers.
Ronan kept its season alive with a 57-49 overtime win against Columbia Falls in a loser-out game. Leonard Burke paced Ronan with 14 points, Elijah Tonasket added 12 and Marlo Tonasket 10 as the Chiefs won the overtime period 12-4. Alihn Anderson had 17 to lead the Wildcats.
At the Western C divisionals in Deer Lodge, Twin Bridges and Manhattan Christian will play for the title after winning their semifinals Friday against Shields Valley and Harrison-Willow Creek, respectively. Valley Christian will face Shields Valley and Philipsburg will take on Harrison-Willow Creek in loser-out games Saturday as they try to force a challenge game.
Valley Christian stayed alive in the loser-out bracket with a 62-41 win over Clark Fork. Brennan Cox led the Eagles with 15 points, and Billy Boone added 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Carson Callison led the Mountain Cats with 17 points.
Philipsburg kept its season going with a 43-40 win against St. Regis. The Prospectors outscored the Tigers 32-18 in the second half after trailing 22-11 at the intermission. Kade Cutler had 18 points and Preston Metesh 12 for Philipsburg. Caleb Ball led St. Regis with 16.
In Class AA regular-season action, Sentinel lost its bid for a perfect regular season in its final game before the playoffs. The top-ranked Spartans suffered a 73-64 loss at Butte to drop to 13-1 heading into their state play-in game next week. The Spartans trailed 25-11 after one quarter and 39-25 at the half. The pulled within 47-39 after three quarters but were outscored 26-25 in the final frame. Butte made 23 of its 32 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter and 33 of 46 in the game. Alex Germer had 26 points for Sentinel, and Tony Frohlich-Fair had 18. Billy Kelly led Butte with 17 points, Blake Drakos added 16 and Cael Stenson 15.
Hockey
At the U19 girls hockey state tournament in Bozeman, Missoula Red and Missoula Black each won their first game of pool play.
Missoula Red rolled to a 9-1 win over Salmon. Frances Carrasco scored three goals, Jayden Nash netted two scores, and Julianne Lane, Eve Omura, Waverly Winterer and Liv Thorne-Thompsen each had one. Rachel Hall made 18 saves.
Missoula Black scored a 6-2 win over Havre. Shaye Ewing collected three goals, Trista White scored twice and Dora McDougall netted one. Natalie Herr made 19 saves.
Missoula Red will play Flathead and Missoula Black will face Bozeman as pool play continues Saturday morning. The semifinals are Saturday evening.
At the boys junior hockey level, the Missoula Jr. Bruins dropped a 2-1 decision to the Great Falls Americans in their first home game since October. All the scoring took place in the second period, with Missoula scoring 15 seconds in when Shane Dotto netted a goal assisted by Trevor Prince and Ian McIntosh. Great Falls answered 4:14 later on a goal by Hunter Maschke, and Jackson Henningsgard scored what proved to be the winning goal with 64 seconds left in the period. Missoula hosts the Butte Cobras 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Glacier Ice Rink.
