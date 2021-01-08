Friday's high school sports roundup: Valley Christian boys move to 3-0 with big win over Victor

Boys basketball
Billy Boone had another strong game as Valley Christian moved to 3-0 with a 63-19 win over Victor. Boone scored 22 points, collectd eight rebounds and had two blocks and four steals for the Eagles. Riley Reimer added 11 points and Eyan Becker another 10. Carson Varner scored nine points to lead Victor. Next up for the Eagles is a game against head coach Jesse Boone's alma mater, Seeley-Swan.
"We came out strong in the first quarter ... our defense was strong and we reduced our turnovers," Boone said.
Deer Lodge downed Anaconda, 53-47, behind 16 points from Ozzie King. Brodey Freeman and Logan Nicholson each tacked on 14 while Aidan Thompson rounded out the scoring for the Wardens with nine. Deer Lodge led 29-24 at halftime of the rivalry game. Braedon Sawyer led all scorers for Anaconda with 18 points.
Charlo topped Plains, 60-46, behind 15 points from Stenson Reum and another 14 from Roper Edwards. The Vikings shot 48.6% from the field and hit 5 of 17 attempts from beyond the arc. Plains was limited to 17-of-44 shooting from the field and hit just 3 of 14 free throws. Nathan Feliksa had 12 points to lead the Horsemen.
Columbia Falls downed Libby, 61-52. The Wildcats led 23-18 at halftime and used a big third quarter to help pull away.
Darby had little issue with Lincoln, downing the Lynx 55-15 behind a 32-point first half. Teegan Tybo had 10 points to lead Lincoln as the Lynx scored just two second-half points.
Thompson Falls moved to 2-0 with a tight 59-57 win over St. Ignatius. Mission led 34-30 at halftime, but the Blue Hawks outscored the Bulldogs 18-10 in the third quarter to build a lead.
Seeley-Swan used a strong second half to get past Drummond, winning 69-58. Up by just three points at halftime, the Blackhawks outscored the Trojans 19-9 in the third quarter to pull away. Saywer Shelmerdine had 20 points for Seeley-Swan, while Quinlan Ream added on 17. Drummond's Colt Parsons led all scorers with 21 points. Drummond was 11 of 26 from the free throw line, while Seeley-Swan converted 16 of 32 foul shots.
Hot Springs held off a determined fourth quarter St. Regis run to narrowly beat the Tigers 67-64. St. Regis outscored the Savage Heat 27-19 in the fourth quarter. Caleb Ball had 29 points for Hot Springs while Andrew Sanford added on 18.
Girls basketball
St. Regis moved to 2-0 with a 57-49 win over Hot Springs behind 25 points from junior Baylee Pruitt in a District 14-C battle. The Tigers trailed the Savage Heat by three after one quarter, but Pruitt scored 14 points in the second quarter — including four 3-point makes — as St. Regis outscored Hot Springs 23-6 in the quarter. Lizzy Fisher scored 17 of her 19 points points in the second half for Hot Springs, but it was not quite enough to push the team to the win. Macy Hill had 15 for St. Regis, and Katelyn Christensen had 16 for Hot Springs. The Savage Heat drop to 0-2 on the year.
Darby got 25 points from Amber Anderson and the Tigers downed Lincoln, 43-11. Makena Hawkinson scored nine for Darby and the Tigers led 27-7 at halftime. Jessica Zarske had six points and Jenna Templeton five for the Lynx.
Charlo got a 51-11 win over Plains, downing the Trotters with consistent play throughout the game. The Vikings outscored Plains 25-6 in the first half and spotted the Trotters zero points in the first quarter. Connor Fryberger led a balanced scoring effort with 10 points. Her sister, Carlee Fryberger, scored nine and Kassidi Cox added on eight more. Charlo hit 12 of 21 free throws and three 3-point shots. Kimberly Curry led Plains with five points.
Seeley-Swan dominated Drummond with a resounding 70-31 win. The Blackhawks made 41 field goals on the night. Three players were in double figures. Bethany Hoag led the way with 18 points, while Sariah Maughan and Klaire Kovatch added on 15 apiece. Hannah Bradshaw and Deana Parke had seven points each to lead the Trojans.
The Thompson Falls girls downed St. Ignatius, 66-49. The Blue Hawks led 29-15 at the break.
Valley Christian took care of business against Victor, winning 56-21. Larissa Gedney had nine points and nine steals for the Eagles, while Lanaya Gedney had 11 points and 11 steals.
Wrestling
Flathead had little trouble in a dual against Sentinel, winning 60-9. Jesse Horner downed Gabe Lake via fall for a Sentinel win at 145 points and Zac Crews grabbed a 6-3 decision win over Gaige Winter at 205 pounds for the Spartans' lone wins. Sentinel forfeited three weights, and Flathead collected six pins.
Florence grabbed a 54-18 win over Townsend and then lost to Bigfork 37-36 on a tiebreaker on Friday night. The Vikings had little issue with Townsend, downing the Bulldogs 72-6. Adyn Meinzen had two pins for the Falcons.