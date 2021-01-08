Friday's high school sports roundup: Valley Christian boys move to 3-0 with big win over Victor

Girls basketball

St. Regis moved to 2-0 with a 57-49 win over Hot Springs behind 25 points from junior Baylee Pruitt in a District 14-C battle. The Tigers trailed the Savage Heat by three after one quarter, but Pruitt scored 14 points in the second quarter — including four 3-point makes — as St. Regis outscored Hot Springs 23-6 in the quarter. Lizzy Fisher scored 17 of her 19 points points in the second half for Hot Springs, but it was not quite enough to push the team to the win. Macy Hill had 15 for St. Regis, and Katelyn Christensen had 16 for Hot Springs. The Savage Heat drop to 0-2 on the year.