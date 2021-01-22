Friday's western Montana sports roundup: Hellgate boys win overtime thriller at Butte

Boys basketball
Beckett Arthur hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer in overtime to lift Missoula Hellgate to a 66-65 overtime win at Butte Friday. The Knights trailed 49-41 going into the fourth quarter before rallying. Hellgate outscored the Bulldogs, 15-7, in the fourth quarter. Josh Wade and Cave LaRance each scored 22 points for Hellgate. Jake Olson led the Bulldogs with 14 points and Cael Stenson added 13.
Valley Christian boosted its record to 8-0 with a 58-55 win over Philipsburg. Billy Boone scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Eagles. They hit 16 three-point goals. Brian Ward tallied 22 points for the Prospectors.
Hot Springs used 15 points by Kyle Lawson to earn a home win over Noxon, 50-35. Mario Garcia added 13 points for the Savage Heat. Brody Hill tallied 15 points for the Red Devils.
St. Regis used 28 points by Caleb Ball to post an impressive home win over Plains, 56-29. Tanner Day added 11 points for the Tigers.
Columbia Falls topped visiting Eureka behind 21 points by Cade Morgan. Gavin Bates scored 13 points for the Lions.
Thompson Falls rolled to a 62-26 win over Seeley-Swan. Kade Pardee paced the Blue Hawks with 25 points. Sawyer Shelmerdine scored 12 points for the Blackhawks.
Flathead posted a 62-48 win over Glacier. Joston Cripe had 22 points for the Braves.
Girls basketball
Deer Lodge posted a 50-41 home win over Arlee behind 24 points by Makenzi Meagher. Princess Bolen scored 10 points and McKirah Fisher eight for the Scarlets.
Drummond drubbed Darby, 61-27. Sydney Phillips scored a game-high 21 points for the Trojans. Makena Hawkinson scored 11 for the Tigers.
Frenchtown topped Butte Central, 40-32. Sadie Smith scored 11 points and Cassidy Bagnell and Demi Smith each added eight for the Broncs.
Plains posted a 58-30 win over St. Regis. Kimmy Curry scored 19 points for the Trotters. Macy Hill had 11 points for the Tigers.
Columbia Falls posted a 67-49 win over Eureka to move to 6-0. The Lions fell to 4-2. Glacier posted a 45-27 win over Flathead. Kenzie Williams had 13 points for the Pack.
Junior Hockey
The Missoula Jr. Bruins scored a 6-3 with over the Gillette Wild.