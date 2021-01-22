Friday's western Montana sports roundup: Hellgate boys win overtime thriller at Butte

Boys basketball

Beckett Arthur hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer in overtime to lift Missoula Hellgate to a 66-65 overtime win at Butte Friday. The Knights trailed 49-41 going into the fourth quarter before rallying. Hellgate outscored the Bulldogs, 15-7, in the fourth quarter. Josh Wade and Cave LaRance each scored 22 points for Hellgate. Jake Olson led the Bulldogs with 14 points and Cael Stenson added 13.

Valley Christian boosted its record to 8-0 with a 58-55 win over Philipsburg. Billy Boone scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Eagles. They hit 16 three-point goals. Brian Ward tallied 22 points for the Prospectors.

Hot Springs used 15 points by Kyle Lawson to earn a home win over Noxon, 50-35. Mario Garcia added 13 points for the Savage Heat. Brody Hill tallied 15 points for the Red Devils.

St. Regis used 28 points by Caleb Ball to post an impressive home win over Plains, 56-29. Tanner Day added 11 points for the Tigers.