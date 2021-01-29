Friday's western Montana sports roundup: St. Ignatius boys get past Deer Lodge

Boys basketball

St. Ignatius got past Deer Lodge 50-49 in a tightly-contested game to move to 7-3 on the season. Ross McPherson and Zoran LaFrombois each scored 15 for the Bulldogs. Logan Nicholson dropped in 19 for the Wardens, who also got 13 points from Aidan Thompson. Deer Lodge is 3-1 on the year.

Charlo used a balanced scoring effort to get past Plains 56-46 to move to 4-3 on the year. Steson Reum had 11 points for the Vikings, while Roper Edwards and Wesley Anderson each added nine. Nathan Feliksa had 13 points to lead Plains, while Gavin Regaldo had 11. Charlo trailed 16-7 after the first quarter and 28-22 at the break, but outscored the Horseman 22-9 in the fourth quarter.

Thompson Falls continued its strong start to the year with a 59-26 win over Troy. The Bluehawks are now 7-1, while the Trojans are still looking for their first win. Dante Micheli had 12 points and Nathan Schraeder scored 11 for Thompson Falls.