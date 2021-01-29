Friday's western Montana sports roundup: St. Ignatius boys get past Deer Lodge

Boys basketball
St. Ignatius got past Deer Lodge 50-49 in a tightly-contested game to move to 7-3 on the season. Ross McPherson and Zoran LaFrombois each scored 15 for the Bulldogs. Logan Nicholson dropped in 19 for the Wardens, who also got 13 points from Aidan Thompson. Deer Lodge is 3-1 on the year.
Charlo used a balanced scoring effort to get past Plains 56-46 to move to 4-3 on the year. Steson Reum had 11 points for the Vikings, while Roper Edwards and Wesley Anderson each added nine. Nathan Feliksa had 13 points to lead Plains, while Gavin Regaldo had 11. Charlo trailed 16-7 after the first quarter and 28-22 at the break, but outscored the Horseman 22-9 in the fourth quarter.
Thompson Falls continued its strong start to the year with a 59-26 win over Troy. The Bluehawks are now 7-1, while the Trojans are still looking for their first win. Dante Micheli had 12 points and Nathan Schraeder scored 11 for Thompson Falls.
Darby took down Lincoln 60-14 behind 15 points from Hooper Reid. Will Martin added on eight points for the Tigers. Bradley Howard and Teegan Tybo each scored five points to lead the Lynx.
Philipsburg downed Victor 70-27 as Kade Cutler poured in 22 points while Kai O'Donnell added on 15 for the Prospectors. Andrew Tallon had 11 points for Philipsburg, who moved to 5-3 on the year. Caleb Rosen scored nine to lead the Pirates.
Drummond downed Seeley-Swan 39-26 to get to 4-4 on the year. Colt Parsons scored 10 for the Trojans, while Caleb Parke had nine. Sawyer Shelmerdine had 17 points to lead the Blackhawks.
St. Regis took down Hot Springs 74-52 as Caleb Ball continued to torch the nets to the tune of 25 points. John Pruitt and Tanner Day also had impressive nights for the Tigers, scoring 21 and 16, respectively. Kyle Lawson poured in 20 points for Hot Springs.
Girls basketball
St. Regis downed Hot Springs 54-40 to move to 4-4 on the year. Macy Hill netted 22 points for the Tigers, while Baylee Pruitt added on 10 more. Lizzie Fisher led the Savage Heat with 17 points. St. Regis led by four at halftime and by two after three quarters, but outscored Hot Springs 20-8 in the final frame.
Thompson Falls took down Troy 81-11 behind 26 points from Megan Baxter. Elli Pardee and Caity Alexander were both in double figures as well, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Bluehawks led 24-0 after the first quarter and 44-9 at halftime. Thompson Falls moves to 7-2 on the year.
Darby got 17 points from Amber Anderson and another 15 from Makena Hawkinson as the Tigers downed Lincoln 41-24. Darby led 18-6 at halftime and outscored the Lynx 10-1 in the second quarter. The Tigers are 3-5 on the year, while Lincoln is still looking for its first win. Jenna Templeton had nine points to lead the Lynx.
St. Ignatius downed Deer Lodge 49-23. Mission is now 6-4 on the season, while the Wardens drop to 1-4.
Asha Comings scored 18 points for Philipsburg as the Prospectors downed Victor 67-25. Rachel Ward added on 15 points for Philipsburg and Reece Pitcher had 12. Virginia Brown led the way for the Pirates with 15 points.
Ronan topped Polson 70-29 on Friday night. LeReina Cordova scored 16 points to lead the Maidens.
Wrestling
Sentinel took down Hellgate 60-18 in a short dual on Friday night. Bryton Lenz opened with a fall at 103 for the Spartans and Sentinel rolled from there. Jesse Horner had the quickest fall of the night for the Spartans, a 30 second pin over Conor Fitzpatrick. Hellgate got falls from Layne Cooney and Adam Nealey.
In a second match of the night for Sentinel, the Spartans fell to Butte 44-21. Sentinel gave up one forfeit at 126 pounds and the Bulldogs were able to get several tight, critical decision wins at 145-, 160- and 182-pounds. Jackson Bakken got a fall in 1:22 over Butte's Trey Hansen at 138 pounds and Blake Jolma as well as heavyweight Xander Sarbacher picked up falls as well. Zac Crews also earned an 8-2 decision win at 205 pounds, up a weight from his usual class.
Frenchtown downed Eureka 57-18 on the back of eight bonus-point victories. Landen Stewart (103), Philip Herald (285) and Eli Warner (120) all had quick falls for Frenchtown, who downed Stevensville/Victor 66-6 on Thursday night. Kyle Durdan, Gunnar Smith and Johnny Fehr each had falls for Eureka.
Hockey
Shane Dotto and Liam Bland each had two goals as the Junior Bruins downed Helena 5-4 on Friday night. Trevor Prince added on an assist and a goal. Bland also had three assists, as did Sam Skillestad.
Maxim Currie had had 36 saves on 40 opportunities in 65 minutes in goal.