Corvallis golfer Macee Greenwood nets Missoulian/Republic Services honor in girls golf

MISSOULA — When Macee Greenwood moved from Boise to Corvallis as a child seven years ago, she didn't know a soul in western Montana.
She and her dad found solace on the golf course, playing together all summer. That experience has shaped her teens in an incredibly positive way.
"I just kind of picked up on the game and really started to enjoy it," said the 16-year-old Greenwood, the Missoulian's Athlete of the Year in girls golf. "Then my best friend from Stevensville, Jasmine Oyler, plays golf, so that makes it even more fun."
Greenwood is only halfway through her high school golf career. But already she has made a big impact at the State A meet, finishing second two years in a row.
Talking to Macee and her dad, you get the feeling she's not going to be satisfied until she wins the championship.
"She's a bit of a perfectionist and a grinder," said her dad, Ben Greenwood. "She'll have days where she will hit balls until she has blisters on her fingers.
"She's that her way in her school as well. She'd rather be on the range pounding balls than out playing normally."
Macee has made a big impression on her high school golf coach, former Montana Lady Griz basketball standout Kristy (Langton) Schlimgen. The two enjoy playing golf together and competed together last month in the Barnett Memorial tournament at the Missoula Country Club, where Greenwood took third behind a pair of college competitors.
"If you've watched her swing and know golf, you notice she has a very sweet, smooth swing," Schlimgen said. "It's similar to those really good women on the tour where it looks like a nice easy swing. But she hits the ball a long way."
Greenwood will focus on getting even better this summer as a member of The Ranch Club near Missoula. She will compete in a 36-hole tournament in Boise on June 8-9 called The Dropping Junior Championship. College coaches will be present.
This fall the junior will focus on getting that elusive title. The State A tournament will be held at the Butte Country Club.
"State I didn't play very well at all this past year, but it was a tough course and tough playing conditions in Laurel," said Greenwood, who also plays softball in the spring for the Blue Devils. "Hopefully I can pull off a win this year."
