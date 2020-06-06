Corvallis golfer Macee Greenwood nets Missoulian/Republic Services honor in girls golf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — When Macee Greenwood moved from Boise to Corvallis as a child seven years ago, she didn't know a soul in western Montana.

She and her dad found solace on the golf course, playing together all summer. That experience has shaped her teens in an incredibly positive way.

"I just kind of picked up on the game and really started to enjoy it," said the 16-year-old Greenwood, the Missoulian's Athlete of the Year in girls golf. "Then my best friend from Stevensville, Jasmine Oyler, plays golf, so that makes it even more fun."

Greenwood is only halfway through her high school golf career. But already she has made a big impact at the State A meet, finishing second two years in a row.

Talking to Macee and her dad, you get the feeling she's not going to be satisfied until she wins the championship.

"She's a bit of a perfectionist and a grinder," said her dad, Ben Greenwood. "She'll have days where she will hit balls until she has blisters on her fingers.

"She's that her way in her school as well. She'd rather be on the range pounding balls than out playing normally."