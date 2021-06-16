Corvallis' Macee Greenwood, Missoula Sentinel's Kade McDonough honored by Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Corvallis golfer Macee Greenwood ran into some late trouble at the State A meet in Butte last October.
She was rolling at 1-under heading into the midway point at No. 9 before a quadruple bogey halted the strong start. Greenwood, a junior when she won, bounced back enough to shoot a 6-over second round score and win the State A individual title by seven strokes. She led by five after the opening round and finished with a total of 153.
Greenwood finally broke through after a pair of second-place finishes as a freshman and sophomore.
At the time, after winning the title in October, it didn't quite hit her that she got to her goal of becoming a state champ. Now, months later with a summer packed full of matches and tournaments to improve her skills as she aims for a spot on a college golf team, she has fond memories knowing where she started.
Corvallis is a young program, starting within the past five years. Greenwood was a young star in the area and needed a program so in came a movement to start one.
"I think since my freshman year I was really nervous, then my sophomore year I felt more pressure because I was expected to win," she said. " ... This year I just tried to block everything out and be thankful we even had a season. But yeah, it felt good to get it done."
"The more exposure I have to bigger tournaments, the better and easier the high school tournament will be. ... I am going to be out if Montana for about two months until the end of July, traveling around competing in tournaments to hopefully get looked at some schools because I want to play college golf."
Her individual state win also prompted her to be named the 406mtsports.com athlete of the month for October.
Her dominance at the matches leading up to state are pretty hard to miss. She shot 74 and won the Western A Divisional by 15 strokes and, before that, she won the Corvallis SFC Invitational by 14.
Breaking droughts
The Missoula Sentinel boys golf team hadn’t won a team title since before the turn of the millennium heading into the AA State match.
You don’t need to go as far back to find the last winner prior to the state meet, but breaking a 15-year drought is still quite the feat. Sentinel’s Kade McDonough, a freshman, paced the Spartans to their first boys title since 1999 and became the school’s first individual title winner on either the boys or the girls side since 2005. It was also the first team title for a Missoula-based AA school since 2000.
While Greenwood won by a commanding seven in her Class A title run, McDonough had a bit tighter of a finish with a four-stroke win.
McDonough seems to be just what the Spartans needed to overcome a string of close calls after the team finished second in back-to-back seasons. The freshman led the charge for Sentinel to win the team title by carding a 602 to beat runner-up Gallatin by six strokes.
McDonough led Sentinel throughout the season with the team’s top average score. The freshman phenom felt right at home at the Larchmont Golf Course and Missoula Country Club in October.