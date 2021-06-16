Corvallis' Macee Greenwood, Missoula Sentinel's Kade McDonough honored by Missoulian/Republic Services

"The more exposure I have to bigger tournaments, the better and easier the high school tournament will be. ... I am going to be out if Montana for about two months until the end of July, traveling around competing in tournaments to hopefully get looked at some schools because I want to play college golf."

Her individual state win also prompted her to be named the 406mtsports.com athlete of the month for October.

Her dominance at the matches leading up to state are pretty hard to miss. She shot 74 and won the Western A Divisional by 15 strokes and, before that, she won the Corvallis SFC Invitational by 14.

Breaking droughts

The Missoula Sentinel boys golf team hadn’t won a team title since before the turn of the millennium heading into the AA State match.

You don’t need to go as far back to find the last winner prior to the state meet, but breaking a 15-year drought is still quite the feat. Sentinel’s Kade McDonough, a freshman, paced the Spartans to their first boys title since 1999 and became the school’s first individual title winner on either the boys or the girls side since 2005. It was also the first team title for a Missoula-based AA school since 2000.