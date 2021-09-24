Defending champion Sentinel boys golf team builds momentum heading to State AA meet

MISSOULA — Just in time for the State AA tournament, it appears the Missoula Sentinel boys golf team has found a groove.

The defending state team champs used strong performances by sophomore Kade McDonough and senior Joe Opitz to take second in Western AA divisionals Friday at the Ranch Club. McDonough finished in a tie for first individually with Jack Prigge of Butte, but Prigge took medalist honors by carding a birdie on the first playoff hole, No. 18.

"Kade had some ups and downs today but he did find a stride," Sentinel coach Craig Matosich said of his defending state medalist.

McDonough posted a 36-hole score of 74-69-143. Prigge followed up his first round score of 72 with a 71 on Friday.

Opitz, who last week won a tourney in Kalispell, finished fourth at 68-78-146. Teammate Clay Godwin was eighth individually at 75-75-150. Helena Capital won the boys team race at 605, three strokes better than runner-up Sentinel.

"Honestly our goal going into divisionals was to advance, nothing else, and we did that," Matosich said. "Next week's state meet (starting Thursday in Bozeman) is a completely different creature. I like where we're at."