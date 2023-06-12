Katie Lewis did more than just secure a State A golf championship last October at the Hamilton Golf Club.

The diminutive sophomore broke a barrier, becoming the first from Frenchtown to medal at Montana's showcase meet. She won by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions and finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments in 2022.

Anyone that has ever picked up a club will tell you that kind of consistency is hard to attain.

"It's pretty cool," the then 15-year-old said with a chuckle back in the fall. "It was a ride to get here and it's pretty sweet to do this playing for Frenchtown.

"My dad (Jim) has always encouraged me to be out there. It's fun to play with him. My putting is probably the biggest thing that has changed (since taking third at state in 2021). I've worked on it a lot."

Lewis is the Missoulian/Republic Services girls golfer of the year and Seeley-Swan senior Ari Nicholas is the boys golfer of the year. Nicholas made it back-to-back State C boys golf championships last month, securing medalist honors at Anaconda Hills Golf Course in Black Eagle.

The lefty Nicholas carded identical rounds of 78 over the two-day tournament to finish at 16-over 156. He was two strokes clear of Highwood's Bryson Bahnmiller, who followed up his first-day 75 with a second-day 83.

Nicholas, who won the state title at Sidney Country Club in 2022, was the first repeat champion among Class C boys golfers since Manhattan Christian's Caidin Hill won titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Hill's junior season of 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic.

Nicholas' second title makes him the first person in his family of 10 siblings to win multiple state crowns after his brothers Micah (2015) and McKinley (2016) won one championship each in four years. Ari won two titles in two seasons after an MHSA rule change allowed homeschool students to compete on a high school team last year.

Led by Nicholas, Seeley-Swan shot a 524 to place second as a team behind champion Highwood (510).