CORVALLIS — When Macee Greenwood's family moved from Boise, Idaho to the Bitterroot Valley more than five years ago, Macee's dad, Ben, needed a golf partner. He found one in his daughter.
And Macee found a game she loved.
"We didn't know a soul, so I just grabbed her, started taking her out here and she took a liking to it," said Ben, who is also an assistant coach for Macee's Corvallis Blue Devil team.
Ben has a bit of a dilemma, though. Mainly, his golf partner — now a freshman competing in her first high school varsity season — gets out on the course more than he does.
And when they go together, she's winning.
"If I get her, I celebrate," Ben said, laughing. "She's putting in a lot of time and she's a lot more flexible than I am."
There's no father-daughter rivalry or hard feelings on the golf course, however. After all, Macee is competing — and beating — some of the best in the state, while helping her Blue Devil teammates reach new heights.
***
The slight-statured underclassman admitted she's a bit shy. She aspires to keep her head down on the golf course, play her game and "doesn't ever want to seem cocky."
She doesn't, by the way. Macee displayed perfect golf etiquette as she and teammate Keelee Storrud practiced their putting together Tuesday at the Hamilton Golf Club.
Plus, her grown-up golf game speaks for itself.
"Her swing is beautiful. You watch her, it's very graceful and easy. That's pretty classic for great players," Corvallis head coach Kristy Schlimgen said. "...It's not so much size and stature and strength (that help you hit the ball far), but technique. That's what you see with Macee."
Schlimgen had a front-row seat this summer to see what her Corvallis golf team would inherit in the fall as a coach for the Montana-Alberta Ryder Cup. Macee's second-place finish in the 14-15-year old division of the Montana State Golf Association's Junior State Championship qualified her for the Ryder Cup team. She shot a second-round 75 to secure the No. 2 spot and a trip to the border-clash tournament.
There, she helped the Montana girls' squad defeat Alberta for the first time since 2011.
"Macee's definitely turned a lot of heads. For girls to shoot in the 70s at this age especially is huge. Everybody notices," Schlimgen said.
So coming into the high school season, expectations were high. Macee didn't disappoint, shooting a second-place 79 in the prep season's first tournament at Butte's Highland View Golf Course.
She finished just four strokes behind Butte Central senior Tricia Joyce, who is among the favorites for the Class A state title.
Even more important to Macee and her team, though, is that the freshman's play and attitude on the course have helped lift the entire Blue Devil squad. Corvallis was the top finishing Class A team at the opening tournament, and the squad has won a handful of meets since. The Blue Devils most recently won the Ronan Invitational on August 30, topping the Polson girls by a stroke, 397-398.
Greenwood won the tournament with an 80 — ten strokes better than anyone else that day.
"She has brought a really great energy to our team," said Storrud, a junior and the Devils' No. 2 golfer. "She's always so positive and helps us a lot. She is a freshman, but I'm just so glad she's on our team."
Coach Schlimgen added Macee's play has been contagious.
"For all of her teammates, it's motivated them to realize, 'Hey, if we can get five or 10 strokes better, we could make some waves at the state level,'" Schlimgen said. "All of them have been really excited about playing. The Storruds, Keeley, for instance, reached her goal in the first tournament.
"They're all fantastic kids and they're all motivated. They see the potential for our team to compete at a pretty high level."
Macee herself competed among some of the best at her age level just last weekend, although her rounds didn't go quite according to plan.
***
Competing at the prestigious American Junior Golf Association tournament held over in Big Sky, Macee shot a first-round 98. She rallied to shoot in the mid 80s each round over the next two days, but she was disappointed.
"It was the worst I've shot in a couple years," Greenwood said with a bit of a chuckle. "I was pretty nervous for it. There were college coaches there, girls from China — girls from all over (the world) — it was a really cool experience."
That experience may very well be the difference as the high school season comes to a close. Coach Schlimgen reminded her team at practice Tuesday that Divisionals in Libby are less than three weeks away.
In fact, with the professional way Macee carries herself on the golf course it's worth reminding that she is just a freshman. She's got a lot of things right — she's a 4.0 student, she's a competitive softball player (it's her other passion outside of golf), and she even CrossFit trains.
But she's still perfecting her swing, something that truly never stops. She's still growing as a golfer and as a person.
"I've been working with the head pro in Stevensville, and he's teaching me to trust in myself, which I struggle with sometimes," Macee said.
And as the Corvallis freshman grows, the potential for her — and her team — go with it.
"... I've put a ton of time into this game and especially this season, so I just need to know I can do it and trust it."