BUTTE — The Hamilton boys' golf team finished second and Missoula Big Sky claimed third Wednesday on the second and final day of the Butte Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs.
Bozeman won the 13-team boys' competition with a score of 600. The Broncs finished 31 strokes behind and the Eagles totaled 657.
Tristan Hanson of Hamilton earned runner-up medalist honors with a 36-holde score of 149. Jordan Verge of Bozeman edged him by a stroke.
Bozeman won the nine-team girls' team race at 672. Missoula Sentinel took fourth at 818.
Missoulian staff
Butte Invite at Fairmont Hot Springs
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Bozeman 600, 2. Hamilton 631, 3. Missoula Big Sky 657, 4. Helena Capital 659, 5. Missoula Sentinel 665, 6. Butte 675, 7. Helena 690, 8. Great Falls CMR 690, 9. Butte Central 703, 10. Kalispell Glacier 704, 11. Belgrade 722, 12. Kalispell Flathead 724, 13. Butte High JV 732, Missoula Hellgate 754.
Top 15: 1. Jordan Verge, Bozeman, 76-72-148; 2. Tristan Hanson, Hamilton, 72-77-149; 3. Ramey Lloyd, Bozeman, 71-79-150; 4. Jack Thorsen, Bozeman, 76-76-152; 5. J.R. Small, 76-76-152; 6. Tucker Pietrykowski, CMR, 73-80-153; 7. Connor Mora, Great Falls, 79-75-154; 8. Justus Verge, Bozeman, 74-81-155; 9. Bryce Reed, Hamilton, 82-74-156; 10. Jack Johnston, Sentinel, 85-73-158; 11. Dan McCloskey, Butte, 80-79-159; 12. Trevor Swanson, Helena Capital, 85-74-159; 13. Zach Harvey, Big Sky, 79-82-161; 14. Zach Taylor, Hamilton, 80-81-161; 15. Caleb Binfet, Helena, 83-78-161.
Girls
Team Scores: 1. Bozeman 672, 2. Butte High 738, 3. Kalispell Flathead 773, 4. Missoula Sentinel 818, 5. Kalispell Glacier 829, 6. Great Falls 840, 7. Helena Capital 854, 8. Butte High JV 894, 9. Hamilton 895.
Top 15: 1. Tricia Joyce, Butte Central, 80-73-153; 2. Laurel Ward, Bozeman, 84-77-161; 3. Cora Rosanova, Bozeman, 84-82-166; 4. Marcella Mercer, Flathead, 81-87-168; 5. Annika Danenhauer, Bozeman, 83-87-170; 6. Emily Garden, Missoula Sentinel, 88-87-175; 7. Maya Priebe, Bozeman, 84-91-175; 8. Kodie Hoagland, Butte, 96-90-179; 9. Ella Prigge, Butte, 94-91-185; 10. Emily Kelly, Butte, 96-90-186; 11. Kylee Longenecker, Capital, 96-91-187; 12. Grace Luoma, Butte, 94-94-188; 13. Sami Yates, Bozeman, 95-93-188; 14. Jillian Wynne, Flathead, 94-97-191; 15. Kate Trunkle, Glacier, 96-96-192.