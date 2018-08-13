The Hamilton boys' golf team started its season with a bang on Monday at the Highland View Golf Course in Butte.
The Broncs took top team honors behind Zach Taylor's medalist performance. He shot an even-par round of 70 in an event that saw players go twice around the nine-hole course.
"What stood out to me was survival," Hamilton golf coach Owen Burch said. "It was crazy slow and the kids showed a lot of patience because that's tough out in the sun and it's the first tournament of the year.
"We have a lot of kids that like to play fast but they did a real good job of staying within themselves. It's good practice because sometimes rounds get that way."
Joining Taylor in the mix for Hamilton were Triston Hanson with a score of 75, Bryce Reed at 79 and Tanner Hanson at 81. A total of nine Class A teams participated along with the Bozeman and Butte High JV teams.
Stevensville took second in the boys' meet. Jayce Painter of the Yellowjackets was runner-up medalist with a score of 79. Also pitching in for Stevensville were Zel Frost at 77, Ivan Yazvac at 83 and Sean Craft at 92.
The seven-team girls' meet was won by the Bozeman JV with a score of 363. Corvallis took second overall and was best among the five Class A teams, totaling 383.
Tricia Joyce of Butte Central was the medalist with a 5-over-par score of 75. The victory for the senior follows her third-place finish at the Women's State Am at the end of July in Missoula.
Macy Greenwood of Corvallis had the second best individual score at 79. Other contributors for the Blue Devils were Keelee Storrud at 93, Sami Knapp at 99 and Signee Storrud at 112.