Hamilton golfer Tristan Hanson wins honor for boys golf from Missoulian/Republic Services

He had dreams of playing Division-I golf, but when those opportunities did not present themselves staying within driving distance of home was important.

"I love being around my family so it was nice to be able to stay somewhat in the area," Hanson said. "Billings was just the best overall school for me. My current hopes are to pursue a career in the health field of some sort, so I'm going to go for a biology major ... they have one heck of a health science education over the year.

"The team too. They've done really well in the conference over the past few years, so kinda the best of both worlds."

During his four years at Hamilton, the Broncs never finished lower than fourth as a team at state and won the championship during the 2016-17 season, his freshman year.

Hamilton also placed well last year, finishing second as a team. Many of those clutch holes came down to Hanson's clubs.

And he might soon be doing the exact same thing in the Frontier Conference.

"I could see from the beginning that when push came to shove, he was gonna be there and that he could handle pressure," Hamilton head coach Owen Carver said. "I think that's the biggest thing with Tristan is how he developed over the years with pressure.

"In the back of my mind I knew I could always count on him when the chips were down."

