Teams from the Bitterroot emerged as winners at the Butte Central Invite on Monday at Highland View Golf Course as the high school golf season got underway.
In the boys division, Hamilton golfers finished 1-2-3 as the Broncs took first place in the team standings with a 302, followed by Frenchtown with a 333 and the Bozeman JV squad with a 337. Livingston (345), Corvallis (350) and Dillon (388) finished in fourth, fifth and sixth. Host team Butte Central (400) and Butte High's JV team (419) took seventh and eighth.
Bryce Reed took first with a 1-over 71 and teammates Max Cianflone and Triston Hanson each shot a 76 to tie for second.
In the girls tournament, Corvallis sophomore Macee Greenwood, last season's State A runner-up, carded a 3-over 73 to win by 14 strokes and pace the Blue Devils to a first-place team finish (369). Bozeman's Franchi Ceartin and Corvallis' Keelee Storrud tied for second, each shooting an 87.
The Bozeman JV team took second (374) and Frenchtown finished in third with a 404. Butte High's JV team (415), Livingston (442) and Dillon (471) finished in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.
At the Great Falls Invitational, the Missoula Sentinel boys stand in second place after 18 holes of the 36-hole tournament. Bozeman leads with a team score of 296 and Sentinel stands at 329.
Sentinel's Joe Opitz is tied for third after an opening 75 and teammate Jaden Dennis is tied for seventh with an 80.
Billings Senior leads the team race with a score of 358. None of the Missoula schools fielded a full team.