Seeley-Swan's Ari Nicholas, Corvallis' Macee Greenwood win honors from Missoulian/Republic Services

Ari Nicholas has gone from being unsure if he’d be able to golf for Seeley-Swan this year to being chosen as the boys golfer of the year by the Missoulian/Republic Service.

The junior is a homeschool student who was allowed to compete with a high school team because of a rule change this year by the Montana High School Association. He took advantage of that opportunity to win the State C boys golf individual championship in May and help the Blackhawks finish third as a team.

Nicholas shot a first-round 81 and a second-round 84 for a 165 while playing in windy conditions at Sidney Country Club. He beat Scobey’s Braxton Wolfe by three strokes after carrying a two-stroke lead into the second round.

Nicholas joined his older brothers Micah and McKinley as state champion golfers for Seeley-Swan. His sister Mia, a freshman, took second individually in the girls tournament this spring.

“He’s just a super good kid, comes from a super good golf family that plays all the time,” Seeley-Swan golf coach Colleen Stone said. “He practices those little things not all of us want to practice, and they save strokes. It’s his short game and management of the course: chipping and putting and short stuff on the green.

“He spends that extra time doing that stuff. Everyone else wants to bring out the driver out. He actually put his driver away after divisionals because it was getting him into trouble. He just has a super-high golf IQ.”

Corvallis senior Macee Greenwood has been the school’s most successful girls golfer since the program launched in 2016. The future Boise State golfer now adds a third consecutive honor as the girls golfer of the year by the Missoulian/Republic Services.

Greenwood won the State A individual championship as a junior and finished as the state runner-up as a freshman, sophomore and senior. She was tied for the lead after the first day of the state tournament this past fall and finished five strokes behind Laurel’s Hannah Adams.

Greenwood was a four-time all-state golfer and a four-time academic all-state honoree. She lowered her 18-hole average from 80.9 as a freshman to 75.3 last year.

Greenwood also was a two-time all-state and one-time all-conference softball player. She played a key role as the Blue Devils qualified for the state tournament in 2021 and 2022, their first time making consecutive trips to state since 2011.

“When you’re always expected to perform well, the pressure can get great, and she handled that great,” Corvallis coach Kristy Schlimgen said. “She’s worked on the mental part of the game and how to win tournaments by conquering that mental part. She’s very driven to do her best.

“It was never physical because she’s had a great swing. Club selection, all those things, she does well. The mental part is believing in yourself. Part of continuing to grow and mature is to consistently pursue excellence. That’s who she is.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.