Western Montana sports roundup

Golf
Florence/Darby Invitational
Thursday at Hamilton
GIRLS
Class C team scores: Seeley-Swan 381, Darby NS.
Class B team scores: Thompson Falls, Eureka, Anaconda, Florence, Deer Lodge NS.
Top 10 individuals: Megan Baxter Thompson Falls 99; Ellie Baxter Thompson Falls 108; Kyla Bohne Eureka 110; Tegan Mauldin and Bethany Hoag Seeley Swan 119; Bianca Torney Anaconda 122; Kesslynn Trent Anaconda 131; Malena Ketelhut Florence 135; Abigail Binder Florence 138; Ryanne Lewis Eureka 140.
BOYS
Class C team scores: Clark Fork 294, Seeley-Swan 379, Plains and St. Regis NS.
Class B team scores: Anaconda 395, Eureka 397, Florence 456, Deer Lodge 531, Thompson Falls NS.
Top 10 individuals: Erik Casazza Eureka 81; Kade Pardee Thompson Falls 86; Cory Marker Anaconda 89; JP Briney Florence, Danner Haskins Clark Fork and Andy Savoy Anaconda 90; Trent Truman Eureka 95; Aaron Waddle Clark Fork and Jacob Greenwood Anaconda 99; Levi Bohrer Deer Lodge 104.
Hole in one
Karl Nikoleyczik recorded a hole in one on the No. 1 green at Canyon River Golf Club in East Missoula on Thursday. He used a 5 hybrid club to ace the 189-yard hole. Jon Willet witnessed the shot.