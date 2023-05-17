High school tennis

At the Southwestern A divisional tournament, No. 1 Andy Purcell of Hamilton rallied to beat No. 3 Ryan Hutchinson of Corvallis 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the boys singles championship match. In the boys doubles title match, No. 1 Chance Jessop and Grant Wilcox of Corvallis defeated No. 3 Finn Dufresne and Jason Chaplin of Hamilton 6-3, 6-1. In the girls singles championship match, No. 3 seed Ciara Hanley of Hamilton downed No. 5 Ava Wilcox of Corvallis 6-1, 6-1. In the girls doubles title match, No. 1 Rachel Fluckiger and Eden Kindberg of Dillon topped No. 2 Jyde Venema and Brecklyn Jessop of Corvallis 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

High school softball

Columbia Falls' softball team scored nine runs in the third inning to rally from a 3-0 deficit and earn a 13-3 win over Polson on the road Wednesday. Demye Rensel homered and drove in five runs for the Wildkats. Columbia Falls totaled five hits and drew seven walks while Polson committed five errors. Maddie Moultray limited the Pirates to three runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings as Columbia Falls worked around three errors. Carli Maley homered and drove in two runs for Polson.

Missoula Sentinel exploded for four runs in the top of the eighth inning in winning at Helena Capital Tuesday, 7-4. Charlee Hoover hit two runs and collected three RBIs for the Spartans. She also earned the pitching win in relief. She allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Haley Wolsky had a big RBI double for Sentinel in the fateful eighth.

Missoula Big Sky dropped an 11-0 decision in five innings at Helena on Tuesday. The Bengals set the tone by racing to a five-run lead in the first inning. Briella Wilson took the loss, allowing 11 runs on 13 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Helena had two home runs and totaled 13 hits to three for the Eagles.

Pro baseball

The Missoula PaddleHeads spotted the travelling Black Sox team a four-run lead early before rallying for a 15-7 victory in an exhibition game Tuesday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula manager Michael Schlact used the contest to get playing time for most of his roster. His team piled up 19 hits to seven for the visitors. Keaton Greenwalt led the hosts, going 5 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs. Four others also hit a home run for Missoula, including Jayson Newman, Kamron Willman, Cameron Thompson and newcomer Kevin Elefante. The PaddleHeads used five pitchers. Newcomer Kelvan Pilot a former Billings Mustang, pitched the most innings (3). He allowed four earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts.