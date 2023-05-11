High school tennis

The Hellgate boys scored an 8-0 win over Sentinel on Thursday. Singles winners for the Knights were Sebastian Silverstein, Sam Ender, Miles Schroeder and Leo Ma. Doubles winners for Hellgate were Cyrus Kiely/Ryosuke Murata, Oliver Hanson/Jack Currie-Welch, Niko Kujawa/Mantas O'Neill, and Oscar Hanford/Peter Robinson.

The Hellgate girls also tallied an 8-0 win over Sentinel on Thursday. Singles winners for the Knights were Elliotte Banziger, Shaelynn Tolleson-Knee, Devyn Deschamps and Faith You. Doubles winners for Hellgate were Brooke Best/Laine Banziger, Kendal Adler/May Michaelson, Lucy Johnston/Moana Massey and Melina LaPlant/Ashley Kim.

High school baseball

Jackson Jessop threw a complete-game shutout as Hamilton posted a 1-0 win over Dillon on Thursday. He allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four in seven innings. Hunter Harness had Hamilton's lone RBI, driving in Emerson Widmer.

Polson piled up 16 hits in a 19-0 home win over Browning in three innings Thursday. Zak Muzquiz went 3-for-3 with a double, a team-best three RBIs and two runs scored. He also pitched one perfect inning in relief, striking out two batters.

Whitefish held off Columbia Falls' late rally to earn a 5-4 road win Thursday. Ty Schwaiger picked up the win, holding the Wildcats to one run, which was unearned, on one hit and four walks against nine strikeouts in five innings.

Frenchtown beat Mission 11-1 in five innings Wednesday. Kellen Klimpel and Carter Anciaux both drove in two runs, while Anciaux and Silas Zetterberg held Mission to one hit apiece.

Four Florence pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter in a 10-0 home win over Plains in five innings Wednesday. Jake Roth homered and had three RBIs.

Columbia Falls scored an 18-4 road win over Stevensville in six innings Wednesday. Josiah Kilman and Trey Rice both had two RBIs for the Wildcats. Five pitchers combined to hold the Yellowjackets to five hits.

High school softball

Kalispell Flathead scored a 4-0 home win over Missoula Hellgate on Thursday. Lacie Franklin held the Knights to one hit and two walks while striking out 10 in seven innings.

Stevensville erased a 6-0 deficit after two innings to score a 12-9 home win over Corvallis on Thursday. Sophie Berning homered and had a team-best three RBIs for the Yellowjackets. Kaitlin McCartney and Jadyn Greenwood both homered and drove in three runs for the Blue Devils.

Mira Corum went 3-for-4 with two doubles, seven RBIs and three runs scored in Ronan's 20-3 road win over Browning on Thursday. Tyariah Morigeau was 4-for-4 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored for Ronan.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Ronan posted a 15-0 win over Browning in three innings. Kaydynce Santos had three RBIs, while Morigeau and Hailey Hakes both drove in two. Morigeau threw a three-inning one-hitter.

Mission-Arlee-Charlo tallied a 6-1 road win over Thompson Falls on Thursday.

High school signings

St. Ignatius senior Zoran LaFrombois signed with Providence for men's basketball, track and cross country. Valley Christian grad Eyan Becker signed with Providence for men's basketball and track.

College Hall of Fame

The University of Montana athletic department announced its class of 2023 for the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday. The inductees this fall will be NFL All-Pro Marc Mariani, Lady Griz Big Sky MVP Jeanne McNulty-King, Grizzly soccer’s founding coach Betsy Duerksen, and All-American distance runner in track and cross country Dean Erhard.