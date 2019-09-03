The inaugural class of inductees for the Missoula Hellgate Athletic Hall of Fame will be honored at a banquet on September 21 at the Caras Park Pavilion.
The hall was formed to recognize and honor Hellgate athletes, coaches, teams and sports contributors for their achievements and/or contributions to the Hellgate athletic program. That recognition will extend to all of the athletic programs at Hellgate.
The inaugural class consists of seven athletes, a coach and a contributor to our Athletic Programs. Here are the inductees:
Natalie Brager (Clark): Natalie was a three-sport athlete competing in volleyball, basketball and track. She was a three-time state champion in the javelin and a member of the state champion volleyball team. She earned several All-State honors. Natalie continued her career at the University of Washington.
Cody Bryant: Cody competed in both wrestling and football during his years at Hellgate. He is a three-time State Champion in wrestling and went undefeated his sophomore, junior and senior year. Cody was coached all four years by his father, Lanny Bryant. After high school, Cody continued with wrestling in college, as a wrestling official, and a coach for several years in Missoula. He is currently managing editor of Wrestling USA Magazine.
Tyler Gilman: Tyler was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track. He earned seven state medals in track & field including shot put state champion. Tyler earned All-State honors in all three sports and was a Conference stat leader in each of the sports as well.
Mike Ramos: Mike was an outstanding three-sport athlete, having competed in football, gymnastics, and track & field. He holds several individual state championships in gymnastics and track — two times in vault, 440 relay, long jump and pole vault. Mike continued his track & field career at the University of Washington, competing in the decathlon. He became the NCAA Decathlon Champion in 1986 and held the record for most points in the decathlon for 14 years.
Claudine Robinson (Milloy):Claudine competed in gymnastics and track & field while at Hellgate. She won six State Titles in track & field and was chosen as Gatorade Player of the Year for track & field in 1989. In addition to her championship medals, Claudine earned several other state medals in gymnastics and track & field. She continued her track & field career at the University of Washington where she set school records and won All-American accolades.
Kelly Stensrud: Kelly was a three-sport athlete. He competed in football, basketball and track & field. Kelly earned several state medals, including two state championships in the 110 hurdles. His awards include several All-State honors and holds several records in football. Kelly Stensrud is still listed in the MHSA records for several of his football accomplishments. Kelly was the starting running back for the 1995 National Champion University of Montana Football Team.
Dan Tabish: Dan competed in football, basketball and track & field. During his athletic career at Hellgate, Dan was a member of the 1980 State champion track & field team and earned individual state championships in the shot put and discus. Dan set school records in both and set the All-Class record in the discus.
Ron Jones, coach: Jones guided athletes in track, cross country, football and wrestling for 53 years. He was recently inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame and has been a member of the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame since 2004.
George Ludemann, contributor: Ludemann served as Hellgate’s equipment manager for 14 years. He was known as “Hellgate’s Mom." George was honored with the Ray Rocene Award for his work with the students at Hellgate High School.
The event will begin with a no-host social hour at 5:30 pm, with dinner to follow. The evening will be emceed by Dan Gilman. Donations man be made and tickets ($35) man be purchased at https://hk-hall-of-fame.myevent.com or at the athletic office at Hellgate High School. Donations are tax-deductible. Get your tickets by September 18.