Boys basketball
Bigfork rebounded from its first loss since the 2016-17 season with a 63-31 win over Thompson Falls in a battle of 2-0 teams in District 7B. Bigfork's Logan Gilliard scored a career-high 29 points, and teammate Anders Epperly had 14 assists and five points. Thompson Falls was led by 17 points from Grant Lundberg. The Vikings, the defending Class B state champions, improved to 8-1 overall.
"We're just shaking off some rust from the loss," Bigfork head coach Sam Tudor said. "Happy with our performance."
Clark Fork held on for a 46-44 win over Valley Christian despite getting outscored 12-8 in the fourth quarter. Aaron Waddle paced Clark Fork with 13 points, and Carson Callison, Michael Spence and Bryan Mask added nine points each. Valley Christian got 12 points apiece from Riley Reimer and Eyan Becker.
Hot Springs got 21 points from Brandon Knudsen on its way to a 43-35 win over St. Regis, which was led by 14 points from Caleb Ball.
Big Sky dropped a 51-48 contest to Flathead.
Girls basketball
Class B Florence earned a 66-53 win over Class A Corvallis to improve to 6-2 overall. Four Falcons scored in double figures: Makenna Liles had 17, Rilee Mangun added 15, Danielle Zahn chipped in 14 and Joey Janetski had 13. Corvallis got 19 points from freshman Madeline Gilder.
"We're in the top of the heap right now, so I don't know if you'd call it an upset," Florence coach Duane Zeiler said. "It's always a good win to beat a Class A team, and whenever we do, we feel good about it."
Hellgate dropped a 54-44 decision on the road at Helena Capital. The Knights were led by 19 points from Emma Blakely. Hellgate trailed 32-22 at the half and 42-30 after three quarters.
Big Sky lost to Flathead, 47-44.
Hot Springs outscored St. Regis 15-5 in the fourth quarter to erase a six-point deficit and win by four, 38-34. McKennzie Cannon scored 14 points to pace Hot Springs. Madison Kelly had 16 points for St. Regis.
Clark Fork earned a 60-25 win over Valley Christian. Madison Mask scored 13 points to lead Clark Fork, and six teammates added at least six points apiece. Valley Christian got nine points from Kaytlin Kelly and eight from Morgan Brewer.
Wrestling
Frenchtown lost 33-29 to Lake City, Idaho, in a dual that featured six combined forfeits at the Frenchtown Quadrangular. The Broncs got two non-forfeit wins: Walker Dyer won by pin at 120 pounds, and Tate Jones posted a 17-0 technical fall at 182 pounds.
Frenchtown rebounded to earn a 47-19 win over Belgrade. Six Broncs won by pin: Walker Dyer (120), Jake Bibler (126), Smokey Stoker (138), Levi Downard (205), Landen Stewart (103) and Eli Warner (113). Tate Jones (182) won by technical fall, 17-1.
Polson doubled up Columbia Falls for a 48-24 home win. The Pirates had four wrestlers win by pin: Caleb Pierre (145), Hunter Fritsch (170), Rene Pierre (113) and Maysn Cowell (126).