Boys basketball
Hellgate finished the regular season 12-0 in Western AA play with a 69-33 road win over Kalispell Flathead. Forward Abe Johnson and guard Rollie Worster each scored 15 points for the Knights, who are 17-1 overall entering the Western AA divisional.
Western A divisional
HAMILTON — The boys’ Western A divisional championship was a defensive conflict.
And Butte Central won the war.
The Maroons outlasted a four-minute scoring drought that cut to the 4:07 mark of the fourth quarter, fending off the hosting Hamilton Broncs and tournament's top seed, 46-37.
With the win, Butte Central survived an overtime game with Browning, the top seed from the Northwest, and of course the Broncs. To say the Maroons are battle tested headed into the March 7 Class A state tournament in Great Falls is an understatement.
"Wow, playing Browning and Hamilton, that's two tough teams. I'm glad State A is the (following) week because I gotta rest these legs up," Central's Cade Holter said.
Holter finished with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting and had the Maroons first field goal of the fourth quarter — a knock-out punch 3-pointer that put Butte Central ahead 39-33 with 3:30 remaining. The shot clipped a Hamilton 7-1 run from the start of the fourth quarter.
But it was Holter's defensive effort that effectively served as the game's body blows.
The Maroons held Hamilton to just 33 percent shooting for the game and, more impressively, 17 percent (3 for 17) from 3-point range. The Broncs, as a team, shot 34 percent from behind the arc for the season (mthighschoolstats.com).
"That team executes extremely well offensively, they're hard to guard inside and out," Butte Central coach Brodie Kelly said of Hamilton. "Everybody that's on the floor defensively, it's systematic, and everyone did a great job."
Hamilton post Carson Rostad had a solid game inside and led the Broncs in scoring with 12 points. Tanner Goligoski added 11 points for Hamilton, which takes the West's No. 2 seed to state.
Frenchtown is heading to state for the second season in a row and will be the fourth seed out of the Western A after losing to Browning, 60-46, in the third-place game. The Broncs led 28-23 at the half but were outscored 37-18 in the second half. Zack Baker had a team-best 11 points for Frenchtown.
Frenchtown had defeated Dillon, 64-59, earlier in the day to punch its ticket to the State A tournament in Great Falls in two weeks. Cade Baker scored 19 points in the win while Zack Baker added 13 and Hank Rugg tallied 12. Dillon's Michael Haverfield scored 26 points to lead the game.
Western B divisional
Bigfork beat Loyola, 53-43, in the championship game to earn the top seed out of the Western B as it tries to defend its state title. Clayton Reichenbach led Bigfork with 13 points, and Anders Epperly and Logan Gilliard added 12 points apiece. Jack Lincoln had 20 points to pace Loyola.
Loyola will play St. Ignatius in a challenge game for a berth to the state tournament. St. Ignatius beat Deer Lodge, 67-53, in the consolation final to get to a challenge game. The Bulldogs got 22 points from Jacob Hugs, 11 from Lucas Vanderburg and 10 from Jedi Christy.
St. Ignatius had topped Florence, 67-39, to advance to the Western B divisional's third-place game. Jacob Hugs scored 22 points in the win and Jedi Christy added 14. JP Briney led Florence with 17.
Western C divisional
Arlee is headed to a challenge game after losing to Manhattan Christian in the championship game, 63-51. The Warriors will have to beat Twin Bridges for a berth in the state tournament. Arlee trailed Manhattan Christian 36-22 at the half and 46-35 entering the fourth quarter. Lane Johnson had a team-high 15 points for the Warriors.
Charlo's season ended with a 60-45 loss to Gardiner in the consolation semifinals.
Twin Bridges ended Darby's season with a 54-49 win to advance to the Western C third-place game on Saturday. Jake Hughes led Twin Bridges with 18 while Dylan Parks and Nelson Smith each scored 18 to lead Darby.
Girls basketball
Hellgate outscored Kalispell Flathead 15-5 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 46-42 victory. Knights senior Emma Blakely scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. Hellgate finished the regular season 11-7 overall, 7-5 in conference and will be the No. 4 seed at the Western AA divisionals.
Western A divisional
Hamilton came up one win short of making it to state, losing 38-33 to Butte Central. The Broncs got nine points from Lauren Ryter but couldn't slow down Butte Central senior Tricia Joyce, a Montana Griz golf signee, who scored 19 points.
Libby ended Ronan's season with a 49-37 win to advance to the State A tournament. Jayden Winslow led Libby with 16. Jaylea Lunceford scored 12 points to pace Ronan.
Western B divisional
Florence captured the divisional championship with a 43-38 win over Loyola and is heading to state for the first time since 2017. Rilee Mangun scored 12 points to pace the Falcons, who held off the Breakers' 11-5 charge in the fourth quarter. Sam Clevenger led Loyola with 12 points, while freshman standout Lani Walker was limited to two points.
Loyola will have to play Deer Lodge in a challenge game, with the winner earning a berth to the state tournament. Deer Lodge forced a challenge game by beating Bigfork, 52-36, in the consolation final. Ansleigh Edgerton had 14 points and Emma Berreth had 13 for the Valkyries in the loss.
Bigfork got to the consolation final by beating Eureka, 51-49, earlier in the day. The Valkyries led 32-23 as halftime and had to hold off a Eureka comeback in the second half. Edgerton scored 13 points for Bigfork, while Rakiah Grende added 11. Sienna Utter led Eureka with 12.
Western C divisional
Charlo is heading to the State C tournament for the first time since 2007 after beating Arlee in the divisional title game, 60-55 in overtime. The Vikings erased a two-possession deficit in the final 30 seconds of regulation to force the extra session. Charlo's Teaira Truman finished with a team-high 15 points, including a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to force overtime. Liev Smith scored 13, Kaitlin Cox added 12 and Carlee Fryberger had 10.
Despite the loss, Arlee will be making its first state appearance since 2017. The Scarlets already beat Ennis, the winner of the consolation final, earlier in the divisional tournament. Alyssia Vanderburg paced Arlee with 24 points against Charlo, while Louetta Conko-Camel added 18.
Seeley-Swan's season came to an end on Saturday with a 56-31 loss to Manhattan Christian. Taylor Devries led the Eagles with 14 points. Autumn Morse scored eight points to pace the Blackhawks on offense.
Hockey
The top-seeded Missoula Lady Bruins advanced to the state championship game with a 7-2 win over second-seeded Flathead in the semifinals on Saturday. They'll face fourth-seeded Glasgow in the title game at noon Sunday at Glacier Ice Rink. They beat Glasgow, 13-0, in pool play on Friday. Shaye Ewing had a hat trick for Missoula against Flathead, while senior Sid Triepke added two goals and two assists. The teams were locked in a 2-2 tie in the first period until Ewing scored off an assist by Ellie Jenni with 68 seconds left in the period. Also scoring for the Lady Bruins were Dora McDougall and Frances Carrasco. Jenni finished with two assists, and Maddy Gallagher and Pilar Seielstad added one helper apiece.