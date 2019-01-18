Boys basketball
Bigfork point guard Anders Epperly broke the state’s career assists record on Friday night as the Vikings defeated St. Ignatius 72-49 in Bigfork. Epperly came into the game at 687 assists, needing only four to tie the previous record of 691 which was set by Randy Robinson of Kremlin-Gildford back in 1991-1992.
Epperly had 12 assists on Friday night to move his career total up to 699. He added seven points in the win for the reigning Class B champs as they improved to 11-1. Colton Reichenbach led Bigfork in scoring with 26 points and Logan Gilliard added 22 for the Vikings.
Bigfork coach Sam Tudor also told 406mtsports.com that Friday’s victory was his 100th career win at the school.
“It was a pretty special moment for the two of us to share,” Tudor said. “It was pretty fun.”
Matt Anderson led St. Ignatius in scoring with 16.
In a battle of Class B powerhouses, fourth-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart raced to a 61-48 win at fifth-ranked Deer Lodge. Senior forward Jack Lincoln scored a game-high 22 points for the Rams (9-2, 5-0). Senior Dyllon McDermid countered with 21 for the Wardens (8-2, 1-2).
Anthony Camel scored 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds on his 19th birthday in guiding Ronan past visiting Libby, 43-41. The Chiefs (3-7, 2-3) trailed 37-33 early in the fourth frame but slipped past the hosts, scoring eight of their 10 points in the period at the foul line. Ryggs Johnston scored 13 points for Libby.
Drummond boosted its record to 9-4 with a home blowout win over Harrison-Willow Creek Friday, 48-21. Luke Holland tallied 16 points and Jonah Parke 14 to lead the Trojans.
Darby stayed unbeaten in Western 13-C action, steamrolling to a 72-23 home win over Victor. Brandon Winter led the Tigers (10-2, 6-0 conference) with 18 points. Carson Varner led the Pirated with eight points.
Hamilton defeated rival Corvallis 59-51 behind 19 points from Carson Rostad. Tanner Goligoski and Cam Rothie added 13 for the Broncs in the win. Caleb Warnken added 21 points for Corvallis.
Noxon topped Two Eagle River 67-43 as three players scored in double figures. Levi Brubaker scored 16 points to lead the Red Devils while Logan Wood and Alex Currie each added 15. Travis Pierre led Two Eagle and the game in scoring with 22 points.
Butte Central dominated Frenchtown 60-26 as 10 players scored for the Maroons. Braden Harrington led Butte Central with 14. Cade Baker and Hank Rugg each scored eight to lead Frenchtown.
Connor Koenig dropped 22 points and Landers Smith added 20 as Charlo raced past Plains 76-66. Nate Delaney added 10 for the Vikings. Derick Curry scored 23 to pace Plains on offense.
Polson dropped a 53-49 decision at Whitefish. Thompson Falls posted a 59-47 win over Clark Fork in Superior. Philipsburg stormed past visiting Sheridan, 66-34.
Girls basketball
Tiana Ulutoa and Jaylea Lunceford led a balanced Ronan attack as the Maidens cruised to a 45-28 home win over Libby. Ulutoa scored 12 points and Lunceford 11. Sammee Bradeen scored a game-high 13 points for the Loggers.
Florence raced past Troy 59-17 thanks to a 15-point performance from Danielle Zahn. Rilee Mangun added 11 for the Falcons. Ella Pierce scored six points for Troy.
Drummond boosted its record to 5-2 in Western 12-C action with a 54-25 home win over Harrison-Willow Creek. Sydney Phillips led the Trojans (8-5 overall) with 12 points.
Darby dumped visiting Victor, 63-19, behind 17 points by Casey Ehmann. Keana Chavez scored 10 for the Pirates.
Sydney Phillips scored 12 points and Drummond cruised past Harrison-Willow Creek 54-25. Holley Hauptman added eight points in the win. Dana Lerum scored 10 points to lead Harrison-Willow Creek.
Calla Haldorson scored 17 points to lead Corvallis to a 36-25 win over Hamilton. Lauren Ryter led the Broncs with 14 points.
Noxon blew past Two Eagle River 66-6 as Delaney Weltz scored 17 points and Avery Burgess added 11.
Whitefish posted a 56-24 home win over Polson. Noxon beat Two Eagle River, 66-6. Charlo beat Plains, 30-19.
Wrestling
Frenchtown rolled over Whitefish, 52-19, thanks to pins by Eli Warner (113), Jake Bibler (126), Nicholai Blanchard (132), Levi Downard (205) and Cody Miller (285). The Broncs would go on to win all four of their dual matches. Along with defeating Whitefish, Frenchtown topped Billings Central, Hardin and Ronan. Polson also went undefeated on the day, defeating Browning, Stevensville, Glendive and Laurel. Ronan finished the day with two wins over Billings Central and Livingston and Columbia Falls defeated Lewistown and Dillon. Corvallis also tallied two wins over Miles City and Belgrade while Hamilton earned its lone victory with a win over the Blue Devils.