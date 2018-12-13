Boys Basketball
Tanner Jessop hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer in overtime to give Corvallis a 56-54 home win over Polson Thursday. It marked the Blue Devils' first victory as they improved to 1-3. Jessop led Corvallis with 16 points and Caleb Warnken and Caseon Jessop each added 12. Robin Erickson scored 14 points for the Pirates.
Bigfork moved to 3-0 with a 77-24 win over visiting Eureka. Anders Epperly scored 24 points and Logan Gilliard 22 for the Vikings. Corey Chaney scored 10 points for the Lions.
In a game that went right down to the wire, Noxon emerged with a 49-46 win at Troy. The game was knotted at 32-32 after three frames. Alex Currie led the Red Devils with 19 points.
Girls Basketball
Senior Lainie Albright and junior Isabel Evans each tallied 14 points in leading Corvallis to a 65-24 win at Polson Thursday. Karly Lawson scored nine points for the Pirates.
Missoula Big Sky fell to 1-3 with a 66-37 loss at Great Falls CMR (1-2). Corbyn Sandan scored 10 points for the Eagles. Marley Calliham tallied 19 for the Rustlers.
Delaney Weltz scored 19 points in leading Noxon to a 47-28 home win over Troy. The game was knotted at 13-13 at halftime but the Red Devils went on an 18-6 run in the third period.