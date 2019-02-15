Boys basketball
Darby's Dylan Parks had the kind of laser-focus look from the tip of Friday's District 13-C semifinal game with Clark Fork that is customary with competitors.
It's almost detached — like, they're on a higher plane. It's a look that says,"I can't be beat."
And Darby wasn't, as the conference's top-seeded Tigers topped the No. 4 Mountain Cats 67-50 behind a game-high 26 points from Parks. The senior captain scored 16 in the first half, and seven of Darby's first 11 points keeping the Tigers within striking distance after a 12-11 first-quarter deficit.
"The first half, he's what kept us in the game, right?" Darby coach Richard Griffin said. "We couldn't get anything flowing so he made some things happen and some of that he created himself.
"He has a plan in his head of where he wants to go, and he's going to try to get there."
Parks proved coach Griffin's point by scoring Darby's first eight points of the second quarter, matching Clark Fork's output through the first five minutes of the frame. He twice turned steals into transition layups, and he drilled a pull-up jumper after a behind-the-back zag through the defense to keep his team's deficit to one, 20-19, with 3:01 before the half.
Parks' fourth bucket of the period forced a Clark Fork timeout.
"I don't think you can (slow him down)," Clark Fork coach Erik Johnson said of Parks. "He's got a pull-up jumper. He's so quick to the rim. He's great at anticipating the ball on defense. He can knock down a three. He's a great passer.
"I don't really have any advice (on how to stop Parks)."
Parks was indeed relentless. He hit a layup out of the stoppage giving Darby its first lead since early in the first quarter, 21-20. Clark Fork's Michael Spence — who had 10 points for the Mountain Cats — answered with a strong post move, giving back his squad a 22-21 lead on the next possession.
But Darby's Brandon Winters sandwiched a Nelson Smith old-fashioned 3-point play with a pair of buckets — the latter coming on an offensive rebound put back — and the Tigers took a 28-22 lead into the locker room.
Darby wouldn't trail the rest of the way.
"Our team, we woke up together, we had breakfast together, we came here together and we played well together," Parks said, as Darby built a 20-point lead in the third quarter behind some uptempo defense. "You start stealing on defense then you start scoring on offense. The crowd gets going, your adrenaline gets going and it just comes together."
Smith finished with 19 points for Darby and Winters added 11 more. Clark Fork sophomore Bryan Mask hit five 3-pointers, all coming in a second-half comeback effort, to lead the Mountain Cats with 20 points.
Southwestern A
Fourth-ranked Hamilton punched its ticket into the championship game of the Southwestern A district tournament Friday afternoon with a 69-64 win over Frenchtown in Butte. The game was knotted at 50-50 after three periods. Hunter Omlid had a double-double for Hamilton (16-3) with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Cade Baker scored a game-high 25 points for Frenchtown (12-8).
Northwestern A
Browning raced past Libby 68-54 in the first semifinal of the Northwestern A district tournament. Browning will take on Polson in the final of the district tournament on Saturday. The Pirates defeated Whitefish 57-40 to advance to the district championship. Micah Askan and Trevor Schultz each scored 15 points for Polson and Colton Graham added 11.
Western 12-C
Drummond advances to the district championship game after beating Philipsburg 49-40. Jonah Parke scored 19 points to lead Drummond while Luke Holland added 10. Brett Grange scored 14 points to lead Philipsburg.
Western 13-C
Darby will take on Seeley-Swan for the district title after the Blackhawks topped Victor 69-41. Owen Mercado scored 21 points, Cordell Turner added 19 and Chance Johnson tallied 14. Skyler Webberson led Victor with 14.
Western 14-C
Arlee raced past Hot Springs 87-55 as three players scored in double figures. Lane Johnson led the way with 20 points, Greg Whitesell scored 15 and Isaac Fisher added 14. Jack McAllister led Hot Springs with 16. The Warriors will be met by Charlo in the district tournament finals. The Vikings beat Plains 53-42. Connor Koenig scored 18 for the Vikings and Landers Smith added 14. Jake Weyers scored 15 to lead Plains. Plains will take on Noxon in a loser-out game on Saturday. St. Regis defeated Two Eagle River 71-47 in a loser-out game. Andrew Sanford scored 17 points to lead the Tigers while Ian Farris added 16. Dom Finley scored 11 points for Two Eagle River. St. Regis will next take on Hot Springs on Saturday in a loser-out contest.
Girls basketball
Southwestern A
Hamilton edged top-seeded Corvallis in a Southwestern A district semifinal Friday at Butte, 48-44. The Broncs benefited from a 13-4 advantage in points scored at the foul line. Lauren Ryter paced Hamilton (13-8) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Lainie Albright scored 11 points and Calla Haldorson grabbed 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (12-8).
Northwestern A
Columbia Falls blew out Ronan 74-34. Ryley Kehr scored 25 points to lead the Wildkats and Trista Cowan added 17. Regan Clairmont scored 10 to lead Ronan. Columbia Falls will take on Browning in the championship game. Browning defeated Libby 49-39 to advance to the title game.
Western 12-C
Drummond edged out Philipsburg 45-40. Drummond used a 15-4 advantage in the first quarter to set the tone. Sydney Phillips scored 15 points and Rylee Hilmo and Sara Kielley each added 10. Sarah Goff led Philipsburg with 15.
Western 13-C
Darby defeated Clark Fork 40-33 to move on to the district final. Casey Ehmann scored 13 points to lead the Tigers and TeaAnna Rouse added 10. Sorren Reese led Clark Fork with 10.
Western 14-C
Arlee defeated St. Regis 54-42 behind 18 points from Alyssia Vanderburg. Louetta Conko-Camel added 15 for the Scarlets. Madison Kelly led St. Regis with 17. The Scarlets will take on Charlo on Saturday in the final. The Vikings defeated Plains 37-33 in the semifinal on Friday. Kaitlin Cox scored 12 points to lead Charlo. Kassidy Kinzie scored nine points to lead Plains which will take on Hot Springs on Saturday in a loser-out game. In other 14-C action on Friday, Noxon ended Two Eagle River's season with a 53-14 win. Avery Burgess led the way for Noxon with 16. Noxon will take on St. Regis in a loser-out game on Saturday.
Class B
Florence topped Eureka 49-34 behind 16 points from Rilee Mangun and 15 from Danielle Zahn. Maggie Graves led Eureka with 11.