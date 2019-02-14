Boys basketball
Southwestern A
Frenchtown and Corvallis were tied after four quarters, then the Broncs scored six unanswered points in overtime to claim a 64-58 win in a district opener at the Maroon Activities Center in Butte. Zack Baker scored 13 points and Hank Rugg added 11 points and six rebounds for Frenchtown (12-7). Tanner Jessop scored a game-high 21 points for Corvallis (5-14). Dillon defeated Stevensville 68-42 to open the district tournament. Michael Haverfield scored 19 points for the Beavers while Justus Peterson added 11. Logan Roth scored 20 to lead Stevensville.
Northwestern A
Dallas Durheim scored 16 points but it was not enough as Ronan fell to Libby in a district opener at Whitefish. Jacob Gatch and Anthony Camel each chipped in 13 points for the Chiefs. Ryggs Johnston racked up 32 points for the Loggers. Polson posted a 58-49 win over Columbia Falls. Colton Graham scored 18 points for the Pirates.
Western 12-C
Philipsburg topped Lima 48-32 to open district play.
Western 13-C
Tristin Chavez tallied 24 points and Skyler Webberson added 18 in leading Victor to a 62-42 win over Valley Christian in a district opener in Frenchtown. Riley Reimer and Casey Reimer each scored nine points for the Eagles. Clark Fork won its district opener over Lincoln, 70-34, behind 15 points by Bryan Mask.
Western 14-C
Hot Springs took a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter and held off Noxon in a district opener in Pablo, 57-48. Brandon Knudsen scored 20 points for the Savage Heat. Logan Wood had 16 for the Red Devils.
Class B
Cory Chaney scored 15 points in leading Eureka to a home win over Florence, 47-37. JP Briney scored 11 points for the Falcons. St. Ignatius outlasted visiting Anaconda, 71-64, behind 15 points by Flint McPherson.
Girls basketball
Southwestern A
Hamilton topped Frenchtown 37-27. Hamilton grabbed a 26-6 lead by halftime and held Frenchtown scoreless in the second quarter. Mariola Tesoro and Jorden Taggart each scored seven for Hamilton. Claire Bagnell had 12 to lead Frenchtown.
Northwestern A
Libby defeated Whitefish 35-22 to open the district tournament. Jayden Winslow had 11 to lead Libby. Gracie Smyley had eight to pace Whitefish. Ronan posted a 72-34 win over Polson.
Western 12-C
Sydney Phillips scored 15 points to lead a balanced Drummond attack in a 56-20 win over Harrison-Willow Creek in a district opener in Dillon. Rylee Hilmo added 14 points and Holly Hauptman and Sara Kielley each scored 11 for the Trojans. Philipsburg steamrolled over Lima in its district opener, 53-8. Sarah Goff scored 16 points to lead the Prospectors.
Western 13-C
Lincoln defeated Victor 45-29 to open the district tournament. Maggie Jorgensen lead Lincoln with 13 points and Alexis Cannon and Sage Kamps each added 10. Keana Chavez scored 11 to lead Victor. Darby topped Valley Christian 53-31. The Tigers jumped to a 14-5 lead by the end of the first half and never looked back. TeaAnna Rouse led Darby with 19. Emma Hiltz led the Eagles with 12.