Boys Basketball
Class A Hamilton held off Class B Loyola Sacred Heart 73-66 on Saturday in a clash between two of the state's top teams in their respective classes. Four Hamilton players scored in double figures led by Tanner Goligoski with 18. Hunter Omlid scored 16, Carson Rostad added 13 and Trey Searle chipped in 12. Jacob Hollenback scored 17 points to lead the way for Loyola and Charles Burns added 15. The loss was Loyola's first of the year as they fell to 4-1 while Hamilton improved to 4-1.
St. Ignatius boosted its record to 3-0 with a 77-39 home win over Troy. Flint McPherson hit three triples for the Bulldogs on his way to scoring a game-high 18 points. Jacob Hugs added 16 points and Wacey McClure 15. Travis Hoagland scored 15 points for the Trojans.
Butte Central used an offensive explosion in the second half to race past Stevensville 80-47 on Saturday. Cade Holter scored 16 points while Dylan Sestrich added 12 for the Maroons. Butte Central led 27-18 at halftime before scoring 25 points in the third quarter and 28 in the fourth. Colby Meeds scored 18 points to lead Stevensville.
St. Regis topped Clark Fork 47-39 on Saturday behind three players scoring in double figures. Ian Farris scored 13 points while Nicholas Day added 11 and Andrew Sanford poured in 10. Bryan Mask led Clark Fork with 13.
Charlo emerged with a hard-fought win at Plains, 32-28. Landers Smith led the Vikings with 18 points. Derick Curry scored 10 points for the Horsemen.
Cade Baker scored 19 points and Frenchtown rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 61-58 victory over Dillon on Saturday. Hank Rugg tallied 15 points and Zack Baker added 11. Michael Haverfield scored 15 points to lead Dillon.
Arlee topped Seeley-Swan 61-39 on Saturday behind a 27-point game from Greg Whitesell. Isaac Fisher added 14 points as well. Hunter Shelmerdine led Seeley-Swan with 16.
Travis Pierre scored 20 points and Two Eagle River defeated Hot Springs 54-48 on Saturday. William Hameline added 10 points for the Eagles. Tyler Knudsen scored 15 points to lead the Savage Heat.
Girls Basketball
Loyola Sacred Heart pushed its record to 4-1 with a 50-41 home win over Hamilton. Lani Walker scored a game-high 20 points for the Breakers. Abby Johnson scored 13 points for Hamilton.
St. Ignatius blew past Troy 71-31 on Saturday afternoon. St. Ignatius jumped to a 38-13 lead by halftime and held Troy to single digits in all four quarters. Karolyna Buck led St. Ignatius with 15, Addison Arlint scored 14 and Sydney Brander added 11. Annie Day led with Troy with 17.
Charlo defeated Plains 36-28 behind 10 points from Kaitlin Cox. Liev Smith and Carlee Fryberger each added seven. Natalee Deschamps led Plains with 10 points.
Kiya Shelton scored 13 points but it was not enough as Frenchtown dropped a 42-33 home decision to Dillon. Hailey Arthur added seven points for the Broncs.
Alyssia Vanderburg exploded for 33 points to lead Arlee past Seeley-Swan on Saturday. Arlee jumped to a 25-9 lead in the opening quarter and led 44-22 by halftime. Louetta Conko-Camel added 15 points and Nellie Desjarlais scored 13. Terra Bertsch led Seeley-Swan with 11.
Two days after signing her letter of intent to golf at Montana, Tricia Joyce scored 21 points for Butte Central in a 40-30 win over Stevensville. Emma Keeley added 12 for Butte Central who held Stevensville to only three points in the third quarter. Evynne Alexander scored 12 points to lead Stevensville.
Hot Springs defeated Two Eagle River 47-18 on Saturday behind 11 points from Sydney Jackson. McKennzie Cannon added 10 points. Tarae Goodluck led Two Eagle River with 17.
St. Regis topped Clark Fork 41-23 on Saturday. Kylee Thompson scored 14 points to lead the Tigers in scoring while Madison Kelly added 13. Madison Mask led the Mountain Cats with eight points.
Casey Ehmann had a big Friday night game for Darby, scoring 25 points in a 58-39 win over Salmon, Idaho. Kimber Schlapman added 11 points for the Tigers.
Wrestling
Bozeman took the team title with a score of 241 points at the Great Falls CMR Holiday Classic on Saturday. Billings West and Butte rounded out the top three but Missoula Big Sky finished in fourth place, scoring 162 points. Around the area, Spencer Jones of Florence won at the 205-pound weight class as he defeated Justin Mays of Ronan. Hamilton's Michael Golden finished second at 138 and Big Sky's Hunter Meinzen finished as runner-up at 145.