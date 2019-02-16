Boys basketball
Missoula Sentinel raced to a 15-point lead in the first quarter en route to a 61-36 home win over Missoula Big Sky Saturday. Alex Germer scored 19 points and Hayden Kolb added 12 for the Spartans. Camdyn LaRance scored a game-high 20 points for the Eagles.
Southwest A
Hamilton erased an eight-point deficit in the third quarter in edging Butte Central for the district championship in Butte, 54-52. Hunter Omlid paced the Broncs with 24 points and six rebounds. Dillon topped Corvallis 68-45 in the Southwest A consolation semifinals to advance to the divisional tournament. Jace Fitzgerald led the way with 20 points. Caleb Warnken scored 15 to lead the Blue Devils. Frenchtown defeated Stevensville in the other semifinal 59-44. Devin Shelton scored 15 to lead the Broncs. Colby Meeds led Stevensville with 17 and Devlin Sherman added 16. The Beavers would defeat the Broncs 65-50 in the third-place game behind 18 points from Fitzgerald. Frenchtown got all of its points from three players as Cade Baker and Jared Cole each scored 20 while Zack Baker added 10.
Northwest A
Browning bounced Polson in the district championship game Saturday night, 78-50. Deion Mad Plume racked up 27 points for the Running Indians. Robin Erickson scored 14 for the Pirates. Whitefish defeated Ronan in an overtime thriller 72-65 to advance to the consolation finals and punch a ticket to the divisional tournament next week. Lee Walburn poured in 30 points for the Bulldogs. Anthony Camel led Ronan with 18. Libby topped Columbia Falls in the other consolation semifinal 65-61 behind 20 points from Keith Johnson. Ryggs Johnston added 15. Sam Hovde led Columbia Falls with 22.
Western 12-C
Twin Bridges topped Drummond 49-39 in the championship game. Jonah Parke paced the Trojans with 15 points. Ennis dumped Philipsburg in the consolation final, 63-37. Brian Ward scored 14 points and Kade Cutler 13 for the Prospectors. Philipsburg defeated Sheridan 58-36 to advance to the consolation final of the district tournament. Kade Cutler led the way with 11 and Daniel Brabender added 10. Jack Gilman led Sheridan with seven.
Western 13-C
Clark Fork topped Valley Christian 52-46 to move on to the consolation finals. Bryan Mask scored 18 points for Clark Fork while Danner Haskins and Carson Callison each added 12. Casey Reimer scored 26 points to lead Valley Christian.
Western 14-C
Arlee wrapped up the Western 14-C district title with an 80-49 win over Charlo. Greg Whitesell scored 28 points to pace Arlee, while Isaac Fisher added 17 and Billy Fisher had 13. Landers Smith paced Charlo with 17.
Class B
St. Ignatius finished up its regular season with an 80-30 home win over Stillwater Christian of Kalispell. Lucas Vanderburg scored 19 points and Wacey McClure added 15 for the Bulldogs. Bigfork whipped host Thompson Falls, 60-38. Clayton Reichenbach led the Vikings with 19 points. Ryan Schraeder scored 10 for the Bluehawks.
Girls basketball
Lexi Deden poured in 24 points in leading Missoula Sentinel to a 54-31 home win over Missoula Big Sky Saturday. Brooke Stayner and Jayden Salisbury added eight points apiece for the Spartans. Corbyn Sandau scored seven points for the Eagles.
Northwest A
Ronan defeated Whitefish 49-35 to advance to the district tournament consolation finals. The win clinches a spot for the Maidens in next week's divisional. Tiana Ulutoa scored 16 points to lead the way for Ronan while Regan Clairmont added 10. Marlee Bender led Whitefish with 10. Libby defeated Polson in the other consolation semifinal 49-34. Jayden Winslow scored 17 points for the Loggers. Polson was led by Alex Pierre who scored 10. Libby beat Ronan in the consolation final, 48-26. Clairmont led Ronan with eight points.
Southwest A
Corvallis topped Stevensville 46-33 in the consolation semifinals in Butte. Calla Haldorson scored 14 points and Hannah Martin added 12. Maddie Sims led the Yellowjackets with nine. In the consolation final, Claire Bagnell collected 19 points and seven rebounds for Frenchtown in a 56-52 win over Corvallis. Butte Central topped Hamilton in the championship game, 43-40, to earn the top seed out of the Southwest A for divisionals. The Broncs led by one point entering the fourth quarter, in which they were outscored 15-11. Future Montana Griz golfer Tricia Joyce led Butte Central with 14 points. Mariola Tesoro had 12 to lead Hamilton.
Western 12-C
Philipsburg topped Sheridan 51-34 to move on to the consolation finals of the 12-C district tournament. Amelia Hill scored 16 points and Sarah Goff tallied 15 for Philipsburg. Leah Sanders added nine for Sheridan. The Prospectors then topped Twin Bridges in the consolation final, 48-22. Emma Grange scored 16 points for Philipsburg.
Drummond lost in the Western 12-C title game to Ennis, 44-26. Rylee Hilmo had nine points to pace Drummond, which trailed 32-13 at the half.
Western 13-C
Valley Christian advanced to the consolation finals with a 49-41 win over Lincoln. Morgan Brewer scored 12 points to led the Eagles to victory while Kaytlin Kelly, MacKenzie Dierking and Emma Hiltz each added 10. Alexis Cannon led Lincoln 20.
Western 14-C
St. Regis defeated Noxon 45-26 in the district tournament consolation semifinals. Madison Kelly scored 12 points to lead the way. Avery Burgess led Noxon with 13. Charlo won the district title in a thriller by defeating Arlee 44-43.
Class B
Bigfork finished its regular season with a 33-21 road win over Thompson Falls. Isabella Santistevan paced the Vals with 10 points. Megan Baxter led the Bluehawks with nine points.