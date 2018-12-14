Boys Basketball
Hellgate improved to 3-0 with a come-from-behind win over Bozeman on the road Friday, 67-61. The Knights outscored the Hawks 26-10 in the third quarter to take the lead after they trailed 20-10 following the first quarter and 36-28 at the half.
Missoula Sentinel fell victim to a 22-7 run by host Great Falls in the second quarter, eventually losing a close one in front of 1,500 fans, 64-59. Alex Germer scored a team-high 21 points for the Spartans (4-2) and teammate Heydon Kolb added 15. Blake Thelen scored 24 for the Bison (3-0).
Seeley-Swan earned a 57-29 win over Valley Christian behind Owen Mercado's 16 points and Cordell Turner's 14 points. Valley Christian was led by Casey Reimer's 10 points.
St. Ignatius improved to 2-0 with a 66-44 win over Anaconda. Jedi Christy paced the Bulldogs with 22 points. Teammate Lucas Vanderburg added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Philipsburg jumped out to a 24-2 lead over Sheridan and rolled to a 60-17 victory. Daniel Brabender paced Philipsburg with 19 points, while Kade Cutler added 17.
Entering the fourth quarter tied, Charlo outscored St. Regis 17-11 to take a 45-39 victory. Landers Smith led Charlo with 14 points, and Nate Delaney added 10. Tanner Day paced St. Regis with 12 points.
Darby used a 22-point second quarter to race past Salmon, Idaho 79-56 on Friday night. Dylan Parks exploded for a 36-point performance to lead the Tigers offensively, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Brandon Winters added 15 and Nelson Smith tallied 13 points for Darby which improved to 6-0.
Girls Basketball
Loyola Sacred Heart had four players score in double digits to lift the Breakers to a 61-45 win over Deer Lodge to improve to 3-1. Lani Walker scored 17 points, Syd Koppang added 15, Sam Clevenger chipped in 14 and Kelsey Esh had 12.
"It was a very balanced effort with four girls in double figures," Loyola head coach Travis Walker said. "It was a good night with nice court awareness."
Sentinel jumped out to an 18-5 lead over Great Falls after one quarter and held on for a 39-32 win. Lexi Deden paced the Spartans with 16 points, and Ashley McElmurry added nine points.
Hellgate got 27 points from Kylie Lunday but came up short against Bozeman, 66-57. Ayla Embry paced the Hawks with 23 points.
Frenchtown edged out Butte Central for a 33-32 win. Hailey Arthur paced the Broncs with 10 points, and Claire Bagnell added nine. Emma Keeley had 14 points for Butte Central.
Seeley-Swan got 15 points from Autumn Morse and 12 points from Terra Bertsch in a 64-19 win over Valley Christian.
St. Ignatius outscored Anaconda 18-10 in the fourth quarter to break a tie and earn a 56-48 road win. Three St. Ignatius players scored in double figures. Madyson Currie had nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter. Addison Arlint tallied 16 points, and Azia Umphrey added 10.
Charlo doubled up St. Regis for a 38-19 win. Carlee Fryberger paced Charlo with 10 points, and Kaitlin Cox added nine. Emma Hill had 10 points for St. Regis, while Madison Kelly added eight.
Philipsburg pulled away from Sheridan for a 42-26 victory. Sarah Goff had 11 points for Philipsburg, while teammates Audrey Radtke and Emma Grange added nine and eight points, respectively.
Danielle Zahn scored 17 points and Rilee Mangun added 15 in leading Florence to a 78-48 win at Thompson Falls. Jody Detlaff scored 14 points for the Bluehawks and teammate Megan Baxter added 13.