Boys Basketball
Missoula Hellgate boosted its record to 2-0 with a 77-43 home win over Billings Senior Saturday. The Knights led by just four at halftime before going on a 30-5 run in the third quarter. Rollie Worster led Hellgate with 22 points, followed by Dylan Holst and Abe Johnson with 15 apiece.
Twin junior brothers Cade and Zack Baker combined for 35 points to lead Frenchtown past Columbia Falls 61-56 on Saturday at the Western A Tip-Off. Cade scored 20 points while Zack added 15. Brandon Finley added nine points for the Broncs. Sam Hoyde scored 15 points to lead Columbia Falls.
Dillon topped Ronan 74-55 at the Western A Tip-Off on Saturday. The Beavers jumped out to a 20-6 run by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Michael Haverfield scored 26 points to lead Dillon and Jace Fitzgerald added 13. Anthony Camel led Ronan with 22.
Libby used a furious fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Corvallis 47-46 on Saturday at the Western A Tip-Off. Trailing 42-29 heading into the final frame, the Loggers outscored Corvallis 18-4 to comeback and earn the one-point win. Keith Johnson led Libby in scoring with 16 while Ryggs Johnston added 11. Caseon Jessop tallied 26 to lead the game in scoring.
Sayer Patton scored 35 points to Choteau past Thompson Falls 76-34 on Saturday in Eureka. Choteau led 37-9 by halftime. Shane Willekes scored nine points and Acton Snyder added eight for the Bulldogs. Thompson Falls was led in scoring by Riley Riffle who scored 10.
Darby defeated Plains 47-39 on Saturday thanks to an 18-point performance from Dylan Parks. Nelson Smith added 11 for Darby. Matt McCracken led Plains with 11.
Girls Basketball
Emma Blakely scored 21 points and Missoula Hellgate defeated Billings Senior 62-55 on Saturday. Tied 42-42 at the end of the third quarter, the Knights used a 20-point fourth quarter to put the game away. Kylie Lunday added 12 points for Hellgate. Jensen Keller scored 15 points to lead Senior.
Missoula Big Sky raced past Billings Skyview 56-40 on Saturday thanks to a 17-point performance from Chasity Foote. Big Sky held Skyview to only five points in the first quarter. TiLynn McGreevey and Avari Batt each added eight points for the Knights.
Billings West got a 16-point performance from Shayla Montague and the Golden Bears defeated Missoula Sentinel 55-41 on Saturday. TyLee Manuel added 13 points for West who jumped out to a 34-15 lead at halftime and never looked back. Lexi Deden led the game in scoring with 22 for the Spartans.
Ronan held off Dillon 42-39 on Saturday in a close contest at the Western A Tip-Off. Madison Clairmont scored 10 points for Ronan and Kieauna DeRoche added nine. Kylee Pittman scored 11 points to lead Dillon.
Columbia Falls held off Frenchtown 41-36 on Saturday at the Western A Tip-Off. Trista Cowan scored 12 points and Lakia Hill added 11 for Columbia Falls. Claire Bagnell scored 11 to pace Frenchtown.
Libby used stifling defense to top Corvallis 42-31 on Saturday at the Western A Tip-Off. Jayden Winslow led the Loggers with 15 while Alli Collins added 14. Calla Halderson scored 13 to lead Corvallis in scoring.
Plains used a strong second quarter to set the tone and race past Darby 62-42 on Saturday. Kassidy Kinzie scored 19 points and Kylee Altmiller added 15. Plains outscored Darby 15-2 in the second quarter to lead 35-15 at half.
Troy topped Valley Christian 49-33 on Saturday behind 14 poionts from Katelynn Tallmadge. Montana Rice added 10 for Troy who held Valley Christian to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters. Kaytlin Kelly led the Eagles in scoring with nine points.
Loyola Sacred Heart had a memorable weekend at the Shelby Tip-Off. On Friday, Kelsey Esh hit a 12-foot jumper from the baseline with 5 seconds left to give the Breakers a thrilling win over the host school Shelby, 46-44. On Saturday, Loyola erased an early 18-point deficit in rallying to beat Cut Bank, 58-50. Sam Clevenger scored 19 points and Lani Walker 18 for the Breakers.
Swimming
Missoula Hellgate dominated the girls side of the Butte High swim meet, scoring 477.5 points, over 100 more than Missoula Sentinel which finished in second on Saturday. On the boys side the results flipped as Sentinel edged out Hellgate for the top spot, scoring 381 to Hellgate's 359. Helena High rounded out the top three on the boys side while Butte finished third for the girls. Missoula swimming coach Helen Houlihan said in the 10 years that she has been coaching the schools in swimming, she's never seen Sentinel top Hellgate or win a meet of this size before, crediting the depth and individual talent of the Sentinel boys team for breaking through on Saturday.
Hockey
The Missoula Lady Bruins beat Crosby (North Dakota) 6-3 Friday night and lost to host Richland 3-1 Saturday afternoon at the Damon McLaughlin Tournament in Sidney.
Senior Sid Triepke and sophomore Dora McDougall each scored two goals against Crosby. Junior Ellie Jenni and sophomore Waverly Winterer each added a goal, and freshman goalie Natalie Herr had 16 saves. Missoula out-shot Crosby 35-19.
Richland beat Missoula 3-1, scoring two goals in the second period and one in the third period. Missoula senior Andi Carnes scored Missoula's lone goal with less than a minute to go in the game. Junior Aubrey McKay, returning to the ice after a five-game absence, had 13 saves. Richland out-shot Missoula 16-11.