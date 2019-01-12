Boys basketball
Top-ranked Missoula Hellgate raced past Helena 59-37 on Saturday night in Helena. Rollie Worster scored 22 points in the win for the Knights.
Hellgate shot the ball 11-for-11 from the free throw line and only committed one foul in the second half.
Abe Johnson added 13 points and Bridger Deden scored 11 for Hellgate. The Knights also held Helena to 34 percent shooting from the floor.
"The way we shot the ball tonight comes with confidence, poise and maturity," Hellgate coach Jeff Hays told Jason Blasco of 406mtsports.com. "We had some opportunities early in the game to score around the hoop a lot. Whenever you see the basketball go through the hoop, it doesn't matter if it is a free throw, a field goal or a three-point shot, it gives you confidence."
Pierce Brown led Helena in scoring with 11 points. The Knights improved to 7-1 on the season.
Loyola Sacred Heart edged out Whitehall 44-42 on Saturday thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback. Trailing 38-34 in the final frame, Loyola out-scored Whitehall 10-4 in the fourth. Jack Lincoln scored 17 points to lead the Rams. Cade Briggs led Whitehall with 15.
Owen Mercado poured in 24 points and Seeley-Swan defeated Victor 60-31 on Saturday. Cordell Turner added 16 points and Chance Johnson tallied 15 for the Blackhawks. Skyler Webberson led Victor with 10.
Hamilton squeaked past Dillon 69-67 on Saturday and withstood Michael Haverfield's 31-point performance for the Beavers. Hunter Omlid scored 19 points to lead Hamilton while Tanner Goligoski added 18 and Carson Rostad poured in 13. The game was tied 50-50 at the end of the third quarter.
Corvallis spotted visiting Butte Central a 14-point halftime lead and never recovered in dropping a 58-32 verdict. Caeson Jessop paced the Blue Devils with nine points.
Troy used a 20-point fourth quarter to top Eureka 42-38. Trevor Hoagland scored 15 points and Dylan Cummings added 11 for Troy which trailed 28-22 heading into the final quarter. Corey Chaney scored 20 points to pace Eureka.
Thompson Falls dropped a 46-35 home decision to Deer Lodge. Kade Pardee scored 13 points and Jaden Isaac 11 for the Bluehawks.
Darby spotted Clark Fork a 10-4 lead in the first quarter, then came roaring back for a 56-47 home win. Carson Callison scored a game-high 18 points for the Mountain Cats. Dylan Parks scored 16 points and Brandon Winters 15 for the Tigers.
Top-ranked Bigfork boosted its record to 9-1 with a 56-23 home win over Florence. Logan Gilliard led a balanced Viking attack with 11 points. Parker Hotsinpiller scored seven for the Falcons.
Drummond defeated Lima 47-30 on Saturday. Jonah Parke scored 21 points to lead the Trojans as Drummond jumped to a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Bobby Cox led Lima in scoring with 14.
Plains beat Two Eagle River 60-32 on Saturday, jumping to an 18-5 lead by the end of the opening period. Derick Curry scored 16 points to lead Plains while Treydon Brouillette added 15 and Matt McCracken tallied 12. Anthony Charlo scored 13 for Two Eagle River.
Landers Smith poured in 22 points to lead Charlo past Hot Springs 55-39. Nate Delaney added 14 points and Connor Koenig tallied 13 for the Vikings. Brandon Knudsen scored 12 to pace Hot Springs.
Polson defeated Libby 60-52. Polson improves to 5-5 and 3-2 Northwest A play while Libby falls 6-4 and 2-3 in league play.
Ronan outscored St. Ignatius 12-2 in overtime to earn a 71-61 win. Anthony Camel paced Ronan with 17 points. St. Ignatius' Wacey McClure scored 18 points, and Matt Anderson added seven points and 11 rebounds.
Girls basketball
Class B eighth-ranked Whitehall won a nail-biter at Loyola Sacred Heart Saturday, 59-57. Brynna Wolfe hit a pair of foul shots with 3 seconds left that proved to be the difference for the Trojans. Sam Clevenger paced the Breakers (8-2) with 28 points. Loyola was 19 for 31 from the foul line.
Drummond made quick work of Lima on Saturday, winning 58-23. Drummond led 33-13 by halftime. Rylee Hilmo scored 21 points and Jessie Struna added nine for Drummond. Treazur Williamson scored six points to lead Lima.
Seeley-Swan cruised past Victor 66-7 on Saturday. Victory scored three points in the first quarter and only two points in the second and fourth quarters. Ten players from Seeley-Swan scored with Terra Bertsch and Jory Towe each scoring 10 to lead the Blackhawks.
Butte Central narrowly got past Corvallis 39-36. Tricia Joyce, a future UM golfer, led the Maroons with 16 while Sofee Thatcher added 11. Hannah Martin led the Blue Devils with eight.
Three players scored in double figures as Clark Fork defeated Darby 58-51. Zoe Kelsey scored 13 points for Clark Fork while Sorren Reese and Madison Mask each added 11. Casey Ehmann poured in 26 for Darby.
Despite trailing 16-10 at halftime, Dillon bounced back to beat Hamilton 37-33 in overtime. Josey Jones scored 14 points to lead Dillon while Lauren Ryter led Hamilton with 12.
Polson dropped a 49-15 home decision to Libby. Sharmaine Perez scored eight points for the Pirates. Alli Collins and Sammie Bradeen each tallied 10 for the Loggers.
Tiana Ulutoa scored 20 points and Jaylea Lunceford added 10 in leading Ronan to a 49-37 win at St. Ignatius. Karolyna Buck and Sydney Brander each scored eight for the Bulldogs.
Megan Baxter scored 15 points for Thompson Falls but it was not enough as the Bluehawks dropped a 66-36 home decision to Deer Lodge. Rilee Gray led the Wardens with 18 points.
Charlo beat Hot Springs 51-22 thanks to a quick start. Charlo out-scored Hot Springs 19-6 in the opening quarter and led 33-8 by halftime. Kaitlin Cox scored 14 points and Teaira Truman added 11 for Charlo. Katelyn Christensen scored nine points to lead Hot Springs.
Florence defeated Bigfork 50-35. Florence improved to 7-2 overall while Bigfork drops to 3-6.
Wrestling
Six area wrestlers made the finals of the Choteau Classic on Saturday. In the 113 weight class, Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls pinned Poplar’s Jase Frederick in the first-place match. Thilmony pinned his opponent in 3:07. In the 120 division, fellow Thompson Falls’ wrestler Roman Sparks lost to Townsend’s Riley Richtmyer by a 7-4 decision.
Plains/Hot Springs’ Josiah Vanderwall pinned Choteau’s Pete Henderson in 4:41 in the 138 weight class. Florence’s Avery Meinzen was pinned by Townsend’s Kameron Rauser in 1:38 at the 160 class. Thompson Falls’ Dakota Irvine lost a 9-5 decision to Malta’s Andres Lopez in the 182 division. And Florence standout Spencer Jones kept his perfect record intact by pinning Poplar’s Tyson Sutherland in the 205 class. Jones pinned Sutherland in 1:15.
Girls hockey
Senior Sid Triepke led the Missoula Lady Bruins U19 team to three league wins Friday and Saturday at the Butte Community Ice Center. Missoula extended its win streak to seven games. The Lady Bruins beat Butte 8-3 Friday and 5-2 Saturday morning, then beat Havre 5-1 Saturday afternoon.
Triepke and freshman Shaye Ewing each scored a hat trick Friday night. Senior Hanna Huang and sophomore Waverly Winterer each added a goal.
Triepke and sophomore Dora McDougall each scored two goals against Butte in the Saturday morning game, and Ewing added the fifth. Triepke picked up another hat trick against Havre. Ewing and sophomore Francis Carrasco each added a goal.
The Lady Bruins moved to 13-4-1 overall and 6-0 in Montana Amateur Hockey Association play.