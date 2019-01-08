Girls basketball
Missoula Hellgate defeated Frenchtown 55-30 Tuesday thanks to a 20-4 first quarter. Emma Blakeley scored 18 points to lead the game while Kylie Lunday added 14. Lauren Demmons added eight points to lead Frenchtown.
Lincoln topped Valley Christian 52-31 behind 19 points from Alexis Cannon. Maggie Jorgensen added 18 for Lincoln as the Lynx held the Eagles to just one point in the third quarter. Kaytlin Kelly led the Eagles with 13.
Drummond beat Victor 63-26 on Tuesday night. Drummond led Victor 30-6 by halftime in the win. Donna Seekell scored 11 points for Drummond while Sydney Phillips added 10.
Chastity Foote scored a team-high eight points for Missoula Big Sky but the Eagles dropped a 56-35 decision at Kalispell Glacier. Raley Shirey led the Wolfpack with 18 points.
In a game that ended at 10:30 p.m., St. Ignatius posted a hard-fought home win over Arlee, 68-65. Addison Arlint paced the Bulldogs with 16 points and Madyson Currie added 15. Alyssia Vanderburg scored a game-high 29 points for the Scarlets.
Boys basketball
Multi-sport standout Ryggs Johnston tallied 21 points in leading Libby to a 54-49 win at Eureka. Jake Kindel and Cory Chaney each scored 10 points to lead the Lions.
Jonah Parke scored 21 points and Drummond raced past Victor 55-38 on Tuesday night. Luke Holland added 15 points in the win. Mason Agee led Victor with 12.
The Seeley-Swan boys posted a 59-49 win over Philipsburg. Owen Mercado scored 16 points and Chance Johnson 14 for the Blackhawks. To view the box score, log on to missoulian.com.