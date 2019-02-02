Boys basketball
Class AA fifth-ranked Missoula Sentinel overcame a slow start to win at Kalispell Flathead Saturday, 64-49. The Braves raced to an 18-11 lead in the first period, then fell victim to a 23-6 run by the Spartans in the second stanza. Hayden Kolb led Sentinel with 15 points.
Class AA top-ranked Missoula Hellgate cruised to a 57-35 win at Kalispell Glacier. Rollie Worster scored 25 points and Bridger Deden added 12 for the Knights.
Class B third-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart took care of business on the road, bouncing Eureka, 89-51. Jack Lincoln and Cooper Waters each scored 19 points for the Rams.
Brian Ward scored 23 points in leading Philipsburg to a 53-40 home win over Clark Fork. Bryan Mask paced the Mountain Cats with 20 points.
Florence dropped a 52-37 home decision to Anaconda despite eight points by Jacob Round. Stevensville finished on the short end of a 40-21 score. Logan Roth had nine points for the Yellowjackets.
Tyler Kundsen scored 25 points and Brandon Knudsen added 18 in leading Hot Springs to a 59-44 home win over Noxon. Class C second-ranked Arlee scorched Two Eagle River in Pablo, 101-48, behind Greg Whitesell and Isaac Fisher with 20 points apiece.
Girls basketball
Loyola Sacred Heart steamrolled to a 73-42 home win over Western 7-B frontrunner Eureka on Saturday. Freshman Lani Walker scored 23 points and teammate Sam Clevenger added 22 behind four 3-point goals. Avory Escobar led the Lions with 10 points.
Lexi Deden scored 15 points in leading Missoula Sentinel to a 42-30 home win over Kalispell Flathead. The Spartans raced to a 15-4 lead in the first period and never looked back.
Baylee Sayler scored 22 points in leading Missoula Hellgate to a 60-39 home win over Class AA fifth-ranked Kalispell Glacier. Emma Blakely added 15 points for the Knights.
Florence stayed perfect in Western 6-B action (7-0) with a 55-46 win at Anaconda. Danielle Zahn delivered with 25 points for the Falcons (13-2 overall).
Top-ranked Helena proved to be too much for Missoula Big Sky, posting a 69-38 win in Helena. Mia Sandau and Chasity Foote each scored nine points for the Eagles.
Madison Kelly and Kylee Thompson each tallied 15 points in a 49-41 win for St. Regis at Plains. Kassidy Kinzie collected 12 points for the Trotters.
Carlee Fryberger collected 13 points in sparking Charlo to a 46-35 win at Darby. TeaAnna Rouse tallied 12 points for the Tigers.
Frenchtown held off Libby for a 33-30 home win. Claire Bagnell led the Broncs with 15 points.
Wrestling
Polson edged Frenchtown in a thrilling finish to Western A divisionals in Butte. Tied with the Broncs at 211 team points entering the championship bouts, the Pirates had just three wrestlers left. Frenchtown had four, which meant Polson would likely need bonus point wins to take the title. Hunter Fritsch and Bridger Wenzel obliged. Fritsch got a fall in 36 seconds (the fastest of the tournament) at 170 pounds over Browning’s Ryan Running Crane while Wenzel followed up with a 1:49 pin of Libby’s Hunter Hoover at 152. It was just enough and the Pirates — who are sending a tournament-high 15 wrestlers to state — scored 221 points, just edging out Frenchtown’s 220.
"If I had to put it in the hands of anybody, it would be the three we had in the finals,” Polson head coach Matt Owen said. “Even the one we lost, he won it because he scrapped all the way through that match, even though he took a loss. All in all, it was a great end.”
Eureka took top team honors in the Western B-C divisional meet in Thompson Falls. The Lions crowned four champions, including Gunnar Smith (120), Kyle Durden (126), Nathan Schmidt (132) and Hank Dunn (145).
Girls hockey
The Missoula Lady Bruins dropped a morning game to Bozeman, 3-0, but bounced back to beat Havre in the afternoon, 5-1, at Glacier Ice Rink. Missoula starting goalie Aubrey McKay left the morning game with an injury; freshman Natalie Herr had three saves in two periods against Bozeman.
Senior Sid Triepke scored a hat trick for Missoula in the afternoon game. Waverly Winterer and Hanna Huang also scored for the hosts. Herr had two saves. Missoula (15-9-1) will play Havre again Sunday at 10 am.