Boys basketball
Jack Lincoln reached the 1,000-point milestone for Loyola Sacred Heart in a 63-45 home win over Anaconda on Friday. Lincoln finished with 15 points. Guard Jacob Hollenback led the third-ranked Rams (15-3) with 16 points. Loyola finished with a perfect record of 8-0 in Western 6-B action.
Frenchtown finished its conference season with a 5-5 mark following a 47-36 win over Stevensville. The Broncs got off to a slow start but built a 21-14 lead by the half. Jared Cole paced the Broncs with 10 points. Stevensville was led by eight points apiece from Colby Meeds and Logan Roth.
Philipsburg (11-6) built a seven-point halftime lead against Victor (6-11) and held on for a 61-56 win. Brian Ward and Bryce Parret scored 16 points apiece for Philipsburg, and Daniel Brabender added 15. Victor was led by a game-high 20 points from Canyon Parks and 19 from Skyler Webberson.
Jonah Parke scored 24 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, in helping Drummond to a 66-63 home win over Ennis. Riley Allen added 15 points for the Trojans (12-5).
Charlo held off a late charge from Hot Springs to pull out a 52-51 win in their regular-season finale. Landers Smith led the Vikings with 20 points, and Connor Koenig added 18. Hot Springs got 17 from Tyler Knudsen and 16 from Brandon Knudsen.
Plains topped Noxon, 56-44, behind 20 points from Treydon Brouillette and 18 from Jake Weyers. Noxon was led by 19 from Rylan Weltz.
Girls basketball
Charlo claimed a share of the Western 14-C title Friday with a 40-30 win over Hot Springs. Carlee Fryberger paced the Vikings with 11 points, while Katelyn Christensen had nine points to lead Hot Springs. Charlo and Arlee both finished 11-1 in conference play and split their head-to-head meetings.
Plains pushed its record to 11-6 with a 56-32 win at Noxon. Kylee Altmiller paced the Trotters with 13 points. Emily Brown scored 11 points for the Red Devils.
Loyola Sacred Heart posted its sixth straight win, steamrolling at Anaconda, 72-50. Syd Koppang scored 23 points and Lani Walker added 18 for the Breakers, who will take a 14-4 record into postseason play next week.
Stevensville held off Frenchtown for a 46-44 road win. Kennedy Praast scored 16 points and Angel Richards added 11 for the Yellowjackets. Kiya Shelton paced the Broncs with 11 points.
Philipsburg pushed its record to 14-3 with a convincing non-conference home win over Victor, 57-26. Sarah Goff paced the Prospectors with 14 points. Madison Allred led the Pirates with eight points.
Corvallis (11-6, 7-2) and Butte Central (7-10, 6-3) are playing each other for the Southwest A title 4 p.m. Saturday at Corvallis. A Corvallis win gives them the conference crown, while a Butte Central win will make them the outright champs despite them having the same 7-3 conference records because Butte Central will be 2-0 head to head against Corvallis.
Columbia Falls (16-1, 8-1) and Browning (14-3, 9-0) are playing for the Northwest A conference title 4 p.m. Saturday in Columbia Falls. Browning beat Columbia Falls earlier this season at home. A Browning win makes them the outright champs, while a Columbia Falls win will make each of them co-champs since they'd each be 9-1 in conference and split their head-to-head meetings.