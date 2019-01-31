Girls basketball
Missoula Loyola dominated Thompson Falls 72-35 behind 21 points from Lani Walker. Brooke Twite added 13 points and Syd Koppang tallied 11 for the Breakers who improve to 11-4. Megan Baxter led the Blue Hawks with 14 points and Jody Detlaff added 13.
St. Ignatius topped Arlee in a thriller, winning 61-57 in overtime. Trailing 37-26 heading into the fourth quarter, Arlee mounted a furious comeback, scoring 23 points in the final period to forced overtime. St. Ignatius out-scored Arlee 12-8 in the final frame. Karolyna Buck scored 13 points to lead the Bulldogs while Sydney Brander and Azia Umphrey each added 11. Arlee's Alyssia Vanderburg exploded with 30 points for the Scarlets.
Hamilton edged out Frenchtown 35-33 in overtime. Frenchtown used a fourth-quarter rally to force OT before Hamilton held them off 5-3 in the extra period. Lauren Ryter led Hamilton with 13 while Kiya Shelton paced Frenchtown with 10.
Kalispell Glacier defeated Missoula Sentinel 57-38 thanks to a 21-point third quarter that blew the game open. Aubrie Rademacher led the Wolfpack with 16 as four Glacier players scored in double figures. Raley Shirey added 12, Ellie Keller tallied 11 and Kali Gulick finished with 10. Challis Westwater led Sentinel with 15 while Lexi Deden added 11.
Missoula Hellgate topped Kalispell Flathead 58-30 as the Knights raced to a 27-11 lead by halftime and never looked back. Addy Heaphy and Kylie Lunday each scored 13 points for Hellgate and Bailee Sayler added 12. Jenna Johnson led Flathead with 16.
Class B Bigfork held off a late rally from Class A Ronan to win 56-54. Ronan out-scored Bigfork 19-15 in the fourth quarter but couldn't quite overcome the deficit. Ansleigh Edgerton scored 17 points for Bigfork and Heidi Schneller added 11. Jaylea Lunceford led Ronan with 13.
Clark Fork topped Victor 48-11, grabbing a 31-5 lead by halftime and never looking back. Zoe Kelsey scored 14 points to lead Clark Fork while Sophia Krutilla added nine.
Boys basketball
Missoula Loyola routed Thompson Falls 72-23 as three players scored in double figures. Jack Lincoln led the Rams with 14 while Cooper Waters added 11 and Jaden Job tallied 10. Ethan Brown led Thompson Falls with eight.
Missoula Sentinel topped Kalispell Glacier 73-66 with four players reaching double-digit scoring. Scott Malikie led the Spartans with 18 while Rylan Ortt had 14 and Neil Daily and Hayden Kolb each added 11. Five Wolfpack players scored in double figures as well with Weston Price leading the way with 17.
Class B Bigfork topped Class A Ronan 69-35 behind a dominant performance from Logan Gilliard who took over in the second half and finished with 22 points. Clayton Reichenbach added 18 points for the Vikings. Jacob Gatch led Ronan with 13.
Hamilton used a 24-point fourth quarter to complete a huge comeback to beat Frenchtown 63-62. After scoring only five points in the third quarter, Hamilton trailed Frenchtown 51-39 but exploded offensively in the final frame to win the game. Four Hamilton players scored in double figures, led by Hunter Omlid who scored 20 points while Carson Rostad added 14. Mason Pyron scored 16 to pace Frenchtown.
Class C second-ranked Arlee steamrolled to a 100-67 home win over Class B St. Ignatius. The Warriors improved to 13-1 overall with a performance that impressed coach Zanen Pitts on both ends of the floor. The Bulldogs fell to 6-8. Greg Whitesell scored 30 points and Isaac Fisher 21 for Arlee. Flint McPherson tallied 19 for the Bulldogs. During one sequence in the game, the teams traded triples on seven straight possessions.
Caleb Warnken scored 19 points and Tanner Jessop added 15 in leading Corvallis to a 64-60 win at Stevensville. Colby Meeds scored 24 points for the Yellowjackets.
Victor defeated Clark Fork 60-51 behind 22 points from Tristin Chavez and 20 points from Skyler Webberson. Danner Haskins led Clark Fork with 15 points and Carson Callison added 14.