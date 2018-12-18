Girls Basketball
Loyola Sacred Heart boosted its record to 5-1 with a 62-56 win over Bigfork Tuesday in Missoula. Key to the outcome was the Breakers' 26-15 surge in the fourth quarter. Lani Walker paced Loyola with 24 points. Ansleigh Edgerton scored 14 for the Vals.
Alyssia Vanderberg scored 23 points in leading Arlee to a 68-43 road win over Plains. Emily Fiddler added 14 points. Kylee Altmiller scored 12 for the Trotters.
Sarah Goff scored 18 points in sparking Philipsburg to a 38-29 win at Drummond. Sofia DeSantiago scored 10 points to lead the Trojans.
St. Ignatius steamrolled to a 67-29 home win over Hot Springs. Addison Arlint scored 14 points and Karolyna Buck and Azia Umphrey added 13 apiece. McKennzie Cannon scored 11 for the Savage Heat.
Hamilton won a low-scoring affair at Ronan, 28-23. Lauren Ryter paced the Broncs with eight points. Jaylea Lunceford scored six for the Maidens.
Boys Basketball
St. Ignatius stayed perfect Tuesday, boosting its record to 4-0 with an 88-57 blowout win at Hot Springs. Jacob Hugs scored 22 points and Flint McPherson and Wacey McClure each had 14 for the Bulldogs. Tyler Knudsen scored 28 for the hosts.
Loyola Sacred Heart suffered a 70-65 home loss to Bigfork. Cooper Waters scored 17 points to lead the Rams.
Kade Cutler collected 17 points Tuesday in leading the Prospectors to a road win over Drummond, 41-38. Luke Holland scored 17 for the Trojans.
Class A fourth-ranked Hamilton boosted its record to 5-1 with an 82-53 win over visiting Ronan. Tanner Goligoski poured in 28 points for the Broncs. Anthony Camel scored 21 for the Chiefs.
Corvallis survived a gallant comeback bid by visiting Stevensville, emerging with a 56-55 win. The Yellowjackets outscored the Blue Devils 20-15 in the fourth quarter but it was not enough. Roth had a game-high 20 points for Stevi. Tanner Jessop led a balanced Corvallis attack with 16 points.