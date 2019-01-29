Girls basketball
Loyola Sacred Heart jumped out to a 15-point first-quarter lead over St. Ignatius and rolled to a 67-44 win on Tuesday at the Sister Rita Mudd Activity Center.
The Breakers improved to 10-4 overall and 4-3 in Western 6-B play, where they sit in third place, behind Florence (5-0) and Deer Lodge (3-2). The Bulldogs dropped to 5-8, 1-5.
Freshman guard Lani Walker paced Loyola with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Junior guard Syd Koppang added 14 points, nine rebounds four assists and one steal. They combined for 18 first-quarter points, including all the points in a 9-0 run to close the frame as the Breakers stretched their lead from 14-8 to 23-8.
St. Ignatius junior forward Addison Arlint scored six straight points early in the second quarter to cut Loyola’s lead to 25-14. She finished with a team-high 15 points, 12 rebounds and one steal, but the Bulldogs never got closer than that 11-point gap.
Loyola’s Kelsey Esh and Nat Clevenger each had a team-high five steals. Teammates Brooke Twite and Laney Demming added eight points apiece.
St. Ignatius had all four of the blocks in the game, with Madyson Currie swatting away two shots and Karolyna Buck and Sydney Brander registering one each. Buck added seven points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Brander finished with six steals, six rebounds and five points. Currie chipped in four points, three steals and three assists. Azia Umphrey had eight points and seven rebounds.
In Class C play, Emma Hill scored 14 points and Madison Kelly added 12 in leading St. Regis to a win over Victor. Keana Chavez tallied 11 points for the Pirates.
Angel Richards scored 14 points but it was not enough for Stevensville as the Yellowjackets dropped a 50-38 decision to Corvallis.
Boys basketball
Jack Lincoln racked up 25 points and Cooper Waters added 18 in leading Loyola Sacred Heart to a 65-52 win at St. Ignatius. Jedi Christy scored 18 points for the Bulldogs.
Ian Farris scored 23 points in leading St. Regis over Victor, 76-58. Tristin Chavez scored 24 points for the Pirates.
Ryker Wederoth led a balanced Polson attack with 12 points as the Pirates beat visiting Columbia Falls, 57-45. Robin Erickson and Micah Askan added 10 points apiece for the Pirates.
Whitefish improved to 10-4 overall, 6-2 in Northwest A play with a 59-34 win over Ronan on senior night.
Camdyn LaRance scored a team-high nine points but Big Sky lost to Helena Capital on the road, 59-40.
Wrestling
Class B-C Florence had a big win on senior night, rolling over Class AA Missoula Hellgate, 38-21. Oliver Post (103), Zach Harrington (138), Zach Cather (170) and Spencer Jones (205) recorded pins for the Falcons. Post actually had two pins.