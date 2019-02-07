Boys basketball
Big Sky earned its first conference win of the season with a 71-49 blowout victory over Flathead. Camdyn LaRance paced the Eagles with 20 points, making 10 of 10 free throws. Daniel Morin added 17, all in the first half, as Big Sky built a 34-20 halftime lead. The Eagles were 18 of 21 on free throws, had a 10-3 edge in offense rebounds and committed just eight turnovers to Flathead's 18.
"Overall, I thought the 18 turnovers by them was a lot," Big Sky head coach Cory Sova said. "We had our hands on a lot of balls and did it without pressing. We just had some much more fundamentally sound half-court defense than we've been showing. Just keeping it simple and playing hard. Finally getting off to a good start was the No. 1 thing where we didn't dig ourselves a huge hole.
Hellgate improved to 12-1 overall, 7-0 in conference play with a 54-45 win over Helena High (7-6, 4-3). Four Knights scored in double digits, led by 13 from Rollie Worster. Abe Johnson and Fisher Richardson added 12 points each, and Bridger Deden chipped in 10. Hellgate outscored Helena 13-6 in the third quarter to stretch out a 30-27 halftime lead.
Sentinel remained in second in the Western AA with a come-from-behind 47-37 win over Helena Capital (6-7, 3-4). The Spartans outscored Capital 23-9 in the fourth quarter to erase a 28-24 deficit after three quarters. Scott Malikie paced Sentinel with 23 points, and Tony Frohlich-Fair tacked on 14.
Bigfork rolled to a 64-33 win over Polson with three scorers in double digits. Logan Gilliard led the Vikings with 19 points, while Colton Reichenbach and Clayton Reichenbach added 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Lucas Vanderburg poured in 16 points and Flint McPherson added 15 as St. Ignatius (7-8) posted a 78-50 win at Thompson Falls. Grant Lundberg tallied 12 points for the Bluehawks (5-12).
Darby earned hard-fought 53-49 win over Clark Fork to move to 16-1 overall, 8-0 in Western 13-C play. Nelson Smith paced Darby with 18 points, and Dylan Parks chipped in 10.
Ronan posted a 69-60 overtime win at Corvallis. Anthony Camel collected a game-high 32 points and 17 rebounds for the Chiefs (5-13). Caleb Warnken scored 19 points for the Blue Devils (5-12). No box score was available at press time.
Girls basketball
Hellgate suffered a 46-34 loss to undefeated Helena High and fell to 8-5 overall, 4-3 in conference. The Knights trailed 30-15 at the half. Bailee Sayler had 11 points to lead Hellgate. Helena's Jamie Pickens, a Lady Griz signee, had a game-high 23 points.
Sentinel lost a 55-33 contest against Helena Capital (12-1, 6-1) and dropped to 6-7, 2-5. The Spartans were led by 16 points from Lexi Deden.
Big Sky was on the wrong end of a 52-35 outcome against Kalispell Flathead. The Eagles were within 27-23 at the half but were outscored 25-12 in the second half. Avari Batt paced Big Sky with 14 points.
Hamilton edged out Stevensville, 33-32, to improve to 10-7 overall, 5-4 in the Southwest A.
Bigfork got 22 points from Rakiah Grende and 14 from Ansleigh Edgerton on its way to a 68-32 victory over winless Polson. The Pirates had nine points apiece from Mahala Buffalo and Karly Lawson.
Zoe Kelsey collected 15 points and Madison Mask added 11 in leading Clark Fork to a 51-35 win at Darby. Casey Ehmann and TeaAnna Rouse tallied seven points apiece for the Tigers.
St. Ignatius improved to 7-8 with a 53-38 win over Thompson Falls. Addison Arlint led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Azia Umphrey added 10. Thompson Falls got a game-high 17 from Jody Detlaff.
Hot Springs held off a second-half charge from St. Regis to pull out a 46-43 win. McKennzie Cannon scored 14 points to lead Hot Springs, and Katelyn Christensen added 10. St. Regis' Kylee Thompson tallied a game-high 16 points.