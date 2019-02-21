Boys basketball
Hayden Kolb hit four 3-point goals and totaled 13 points in leading Missoula Sentinel to a 68-46 home win Thursday over Kalispell Flathead. Scott Malikie of the Spartans chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds. Missoula Big Sky fell to 3-15 with a 74-50 home loss to Helena Capital. No further information was made available.
Western A divisional
Browning defeated Frenchtown 67-30 behind 20 points from Tyree Whitcomb while Ethan Running Crane added 15. Browning led 21-5 after the first quarter and 39-17 by half. Cade Baker led Frenchtown with 12 points. Browning will take on Butte Central in the semifinals on Friday. The Maroons topped Libby 66-29 with Dylan Sestrich leading the way with 15 points. Ryggs Johnston scored 14 points to lead Libby. Dillon steamrolled over Polson, 81-34, despite 12 points by the Pirates' Ryker Wenderoth. Hamilton advanced to the semifinals against Dillon with a 62-51 win over Whitefish.
Western B divisional
Loyola Sacred Heart cruised past Florence 73-48 to open the Western B Divisional in Ronan. The win was never in doubt as Loyola led 40-20 by halftime. Jack Lincoln scored 15 points to lead the Rams while Charles Burns added 13 and Jacob Hollenback tallied 11. Parker Hotsinpiller scored 12 points to lead Florence. Loyola's opponent in Friday's semifinal will be Deer Lodge after the Wardens beat Thompson Falls 50-32 in the second game of the divisional. Dyllon McDermid had 16 points to lead Deer Lodge while Grant Lundberg had 11 to lead the Bluehawks. Thompson Falls and Florence will play in a loser-out game on Friday. Bigfork beat Anaconda, 68-23, to advance to the semifinals. The Vikings will play St. Ignatius, which beat Eureka, 57-34. St. Ignatius had three scorers in double figures, with Jedi Christy scoring 15. Jacob Hugs and Flint McPherson adding 11 points and four steals apiece. Wacey McClure added eight points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Western C divisional
Gardiner topped Darby 56-44 to open the Western C Divisional. Sean Rehmer scored 13 points to lead Gardiner. Dylan Parks led Darby with 19. Gardiner will meet Arlee in the semifinal. The Warriors defeated Drummond 72-53 in the second game behind 19 points from Lane Johnson and 17 from Greg Whitesell. Darby and Drummond will battle in a loser-out game on Friday.
On the other side of the bracket, Twin Bridges topped Charlo 62-43 in the opening round. Daniel Kruer led Twin Bridges with 14 points while Landers Smith poured in 18 for Charlo. Manhattan Christian defeated Clark Fork 67-25 in the final boys game of the day. Caleb Bellach scored 25 points to lead Manhattan Christian. Aaron Waddle paced Clark Fork with nine. Manhattan Christian and Twin Bridges will face off in the second semifinal Friday while Clark Fork and Charlo will battle in a loser-out contest.
Girls basketball
Fourth-ranked Missoula Hellgate was upset at Kalispell Glacier on Thursday, 44-34. The Knights took a five-point lead into the second half before fading. Emma Blakely led Hellgate with 11 points. Ellie Keller scored 17 points and Aubrie Rademacher 15 for Glacier.
Missoula Sentinel stormed to a 46-29 win at Kalispell Flathead. Lexi Deden scored 12 points and Challis Westwater 10 to lead the Spartans. Top-ranked Helena Capital whipped visiting Missoula Big Sky, 61-25. Sydney Sheridan and Nicoles Ames led the Bruins with 11 points apiece.
Western A divisional
Browning topped Frenchtown 39-29 on Thursday in Hamilton. Taylor Jordan led Browning with 12 while Kiya Shelton scored 13 points to pace Frenchtown. In the final game Thursday, Butte Central beat Ronan thanks in part to a 26-9 edge in bench points. Jaylea Lunceford paced the Maidens with 15 points.
Western B divisional
Anaconda defeated Eureka 45-36 behind 11 points from both Logan Stetzner and Isabel Saltenberger. Sienna Utter scored 15 points to lead Eureka. Anaconda will meet Loyola Sacred Heart in the semifinals. The Breakers won the second game of the Western B Divisional by defeating Thompson Falls 65-25. Lani Walker scored 24 points for Loyola. Megan Baxter had 12 points for the Bluehawks. Thompson Falls and Eureka will meet in a loser-out game on Friday. Florence jumped to a 24-point lead in the first quarter en route to a 65-37 win over St. Ignatius. Rilee Mangun paced the Falcons with 20 points. Addison Arlint scored 10 points for the Bulldogs. Bigfork escaped with a 37-34 win over Deer Lodge. Ansleigh Edgerton scored 18 points for the Vals.
Western C divisional
West Yellowstone topped Seeley-Swan 71-61 behind 24 points from Rebekah Everest. Four players scored in double figures for West Yellowstone. Autumn Morse scored 20 points to lead Seeley-Swan. West Yellowstone will meet Charlo in the semifinals after the Vikings topped Drummond 50-36. Liev Smith scored 18 points and Kaitlin Cox added 16 to lead Charlo. Sydney Phillips scored 10 points to pace Drummond.
“We relaxed a little bit, I thought the first half we were playing nervous,” Vikings head coach Bret Thompson said. “We got winded fast, just not playing we probably should have. Then, third quarter, we had a good talk at halftime and we made a few changes offensively and it ended up showing up there.”
Arlee stopped Ennis, 53-43, behind 23 points by Alyssia Vanderburg and 17 by Nellie Desjarlais.
Soccer
The Missoula Strikers U19 boys team played in the Mayor's Cup Showcase over the weekend in Las Vegas. The Strikers finished 2-2. They defeated La Roca (Utah) 1-0 on a goal by Cole Hage (assisted by Cole Reimer). Brendan Oberg posted the shutout. In Game 2 the boys fell to SC Elite from Vegas, 2-1, on a penalty kick that broke the tie. Reimer scored the lone goal for Missoula, assisted by Ted Scott. On Sunday the Strikers were defeated by the Ryerson Soccer Experience, a team from South Africa. The South Africans scored midway through the second half and a late header that found the back of the Ryerson net was called back for offside. The Strikers finished the Showcase with a 2-0 win over the Mid City Lions (Minnesota) with goals by Reimer and Dane Becker. The Strikers benefited from another shutout by Oberg, with solid backline play by Jake Larson, Luke Joy, Quin Winger and Connor Flanagan.