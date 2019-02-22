Boys basketball
Missoula Sentinel defeated host Kalispell Glacier 43-32 in the final game of the Class AA regular season. Scott Malikie led the Spartans with 10 points. Bret Michaels led Glacier with 10.
Western A divisional
Frenchtown kept its season alive with a 63-52 win over Libby. Cade Baker scored 18 points and Zack Baker 15 for the Broncs. Ryggs Johnston finished up his prep career with 28 points for the Loggers. Polson saw its season come to an end with a 67-63 loss to Whitefish. Micah Askan scored 16 points for the Pirates.
Hamilton clinched a spot at state with a 52-39 win over Dillon. The Broncs will meet Butte Central in the divisional title game. Butte Central beat Browning in overtime to also secure a spot at state.
Western B divisional
Brendan Bailey scored 18 points and JP Briney added 13 in leading Florence past Thompson Falls in a loser-out game, 61-41. Grant Lundberg tallied 14 points for the Bluehawks. Florence will take on St. Ignatius in the consolation semifinals while Anaconda will play Deer Lodge as well.
Bigfork is headed to the divisional championship game after beating St. Ignatius 67-53. Logan Gilliard scored 23 to lead the Vikings while Colton Reichenbach added 22. Bigfork will take on Missoula Loyola in the title game.
Western C divisional
Arlee cruised into the championship game with a 76-62 win over Gardiner. Greg Whitesell paced the Warriors with 22 points. Second-ranked Arlee will play top-ranked Manhattan Christian in the title game. Nelson Smith scored 18 points and Brandon Winters 16 in leading Darby past Drummond in a loser-out game. Jonah Parke posted 11 points for the Trojans. Charlo posted a 48-35 win over Clark Fork in a loser-out game. Nate Delaney led the Vikings with 19 points.
Saturday's loser-out games will feature Charlo taking on Gardiner and Darby versus Twin Bridges.
Girls basketball
Missoula Sentinel dropped a 39-36 home heartbreaker to Kalispell Glacier Friday. Lexi Deden scored nine points and Kodi Fraser added eight to lead the Spartans. Aubrie Rademacher scored 12 points for the Wolfpack.
Western A divisional
Mariola Tesoro's last-second, long distance 3-pointer lifted Hamilton over Corvallis, 47-46, in a loser-out game. Tesoro, a foreign exchange student from Madrid, Spain, raced the ball up the court after a missed Corvallis free throw and fired a shot from a few feet behind the arc just a split second before the buzzer sounded. With the horn blaring, her arcing shot banked high off the backboard, painstakingly rattled around the rim and touched down in the net. Tesoro finished with a game-high 13 points. Calla Haldorson scored 12 for the Blue Devils. The Broncs will take on Butte Central in a loser-out game on Saturday.
Ronan extended its season with a 47-44 win over Frenchtown. The Broncs went on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter but it was not enough. Tiana Ulutoa scored 21 points for the Maidens. Faith Rebich scored 12 points for Frenchtown. Ronan will battle Libby in a loser-out game on Saturday.
Columbia Falls punched its ticket to the title game with a 37-33 win over Libby. Ryley Kehr collected 17 points for the Wildkats. Columbia Falls will take on Browning in the title game.
Western B divisional
Loyola advanced to the title game with a 55-39 win over Anaconda, closing the game on an 18-4 run. The Breakers had their lead cut to 37-35 before Kelsey Esh knocked down a 3-pointer. That was the lone fourth-quarter field goal for Loyola, which made 15 of 24 free throws in the frame. Freshman Lani Walker paced Loyola with 23 points.
"Anaconda threw a lot of nice wrinkles at us," Loyola head coach Travis Walker said. "We didn’t have our best night of shooting, but we found a way to get it done. I thought we settled in the last four minutes and were able to burn some clock and were able to force them to come out, and then we attacked. We didn’t do a good job shooting free throws but made enough to get through."
Ninth-ranked Loyola (16-4) will play seventh-ranked Florence (18-2) in the divisional final at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Ronan. The Falcons beat Bigfork to advance to the championship game. Florence, the 6B regular-season champs, topped Loyola twice during the regular season.
"At times we match up well with them and we’ll put together two and half quarters of a game, and then we’ll have a lapse, and that’s where they take advantage of us," Walker said. "That comes from Dani Zahn doing what she does. If we can keep them out of the middle and force them wide, we might have a decent shot."
Danielle Zahn scored 22 points to lead Florence to its semifinal win over Bigfork while Rilee Mangun added 14. Ansleigh Edgerton led Bigfork with 11.
Thompson Falls saw its season come to an end with a 48-33 loss to Eureka in a loser-out game. Megan Baxter scored 10 points for the Bluehawks. St. Ignatius saw its season come to an end with a 49-44 loss to Deer Lodge. Afton Brander paced the Bulldogs with 13 points. Deer Lodge will take on Anaconda in a loser-out game on Saturday morning while Bigfork will take on Eureka.
Western C divisional
Seeley-Swan kept its season alive with a 42-35 win over Drummond in a loser-out game. Autumn Morse paced the Blackhawks with nine points. Sofia DeSantiago paced the Trojans with 14 points. Darby saw its season end with a 66-30 loss to Ennis. Casey Ehmann tallied 16 points for the Tigers.
Charlo punched its ticket to the championship game of the divisional with a 59-41 win over West Yellowstone. Five players scored in double figures for the Vikings as Carlee Fryberger led the group with 12. Kaitlin Cox and Destiny Manuel each scored 11 and Teaira Truman and Liev Smith tallied 10 apiece. The Vikings will have a rematch with Arlee who defeated Manhattan Christian 62-38 in the other semifinal. Louetta Conko-Camel led the Scarlets with 18 points while Alyssia Vanderburg added 17. The rematch between the two schools should be a fun one. Charlo beat Arlee by one point in the 14-C championship game last Saturday.
Seeley-Swan will take on Manhattan Christian in a loser-out game on Saturday morning while Ennis will battle West Yellowstone in the other.