Boys basketball
Class A fourth-ranked Hamilton boosted its record to 14-2 with a 65-47 win at Polson. Tanner Goligoski paced the Broncs with 21 points and Hunter Omlid added 17. Micah Askan led the Pirates with 10 points.
Drummond scored 22 unanswered points in the third quarter en route to a 79-39 home win over Sheridan. Jonah Parke tallied 22 points and Luke Holland added 17 to lead the Trojans (11-5).
St. Regis surged past Two Eagle River, 64-59, with five unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Day paced the Tigers with 11 points. The Eagles' Dom Finley scored a game-high 16 points.
Hot Springs steamrolled to a 66-35 home win over Plains. Brandon Knudsen scorched the nets for 32 points for the Savage Heat. Esvin Reyes scored 11 points for the Horsemen.
Charlo used a late rally to edge visiting Troy, 63-60. Connor Koenig scored 27 points for the Vikings. Trevor Hoagland tallied 20 points for the Trojans.
Girls basketball
After battling Eureka to a tie in the first half, Thompson Falls went cold offensively in dropping a 56-32 road decision. Megan Baxter led the Bluehawks with 14 points. Sienna Utter scored 17 points and Megan Hanson added 16, all of those coming in the second half.
Sara Kielley scored 12 points to lead a balanced Drummond attack in a 62-24 home win over Sheridan. Sydney Phillips added 11 points for the hosts, who improved to 10-6.
Destiny Manuel collected 15 points in Charlo's 58-7 home win over Troy. St. Regis posted a 66-9 home win over Two Eagle River behind Emma Hill's 18-point performance.
Plains posted a 51-46 win at Hot Springs. Kylee Altmiller and Rachel Huenink shared team-high scoring honors for the Trotters with 12 points apiece. McKennzie Cannon scored a game-high 14 points for the Savage Heat.
Hamilton cruised to a 42-13 win over visiting Polson. Sophia Doyle led a balanced attack for the Broncs with seven points. Misty Tenas scored four points for the Pirates.
Girls hockey
Freshmen Shay Ewing scored twice in leading the Missoula Lady Bruins to a 5-2 league win over the Bozeman Ice Dogs Friday at Glacier Ice Rink. Other Missoula goals were scored by Sid Triepke, Maddy Gallagher and Waverly Winterer. Missoula goalie Natalie Herr had seven saves. The Lady Bruins (14-8-1) will play Bozeman again Saturday at 6 a.m. and will play Havre at 4 p.m.