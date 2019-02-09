Boys basketball
Top-ranked Missoula Hellgate erased a four-point deficit in the final two minutes in posting a 47-46 win at Helena Capital. Rollie Worster led the Knights with 15 points. Abe Johnson and Fisher Richardson each added 10 points.
Tony Frohlich-Fair scored 10 points to lead Missoula Sentinel past Helena in the Capital City, 42-36. Alex Germer added nine points for the Spartans.
Missoula Big Sky posted a 61-47 win at Kalispell Glacier. Camdyn La Rance scored 19 points and Andrew Gardanier 21 for the Eagles.
Corvallis spotted Butte Central an 11-point halftime lead and never recovered in a 49-23 loss at Butte. Caleb Warnken led the Blue Devils with seven points.
Philipsburg spotted host Twin Bridges a 17-point halftime lead and never recovered in a 65-33 loss. Daniel Brabender scored seven points for the Prospectors.
Wacey McClure dished out 10 assists in leading St. Ignatius to a 66-52 home win over Deer Lodge. Flint McPherson and Jedi Christy each scored 17 points for the Bulldogs.
Jared Cole connected for 32 points in leading Frenchtown to a 63-47 home win over Florence. Beau Neal paced the Falcons with 13 points.
Treydon Brouillette tallied 21 points in leading Plains to a 65-41 home win over Two Eagle River. Anthony Charlo scored 10 points for the Eagles.
Cole Truman scored 11 points and Bradley Rakich 10 to help Dillon rally in the fourth quarter to surprise No. 4 Hamilton 50-49. Carson Rostad led all scorers with 17 and Hunter Omlid had 12 for the Broncs (15-3).
Girls basketball
The Corvallis girls had a strong first half that helped power a 56-43 home win over Butte Central and deliver the Blue Devils a Southwest A regular season conference title. According to missoulapreps.com, the Blue Devils haven’t been atop the Southwest or Western A since 2000. Coach Andy Knapp said he thinks it is the first time Corvallis (12-6) has ever finished the regular season leading the Southwest A. Corvallis junior Hannah Martin scored 13 points.
Montana Lady Griz recruit Jamie Pickens scored 18 points and reached the 1,000-point milestone in leading top-ranked Helena to a 49-31 win at Missoula Sentinel. Lexi Deden paced the Spartans with 10 points.
Class AA fifth-ranked Missoula Hellgate suffered its second straight loss, dropping a 51-42 home decision to second-ranked Helena Capital. Kylie Lunday scored 18 points for the Knights.
Columbia Falls captured a share of the Northwest A with a 57-55 win over Browning in the season finale. Both team finished the year 9-1 in conference play and split their head-to-head meetings. Columbia Falls is 17-1 overall, while Browning is 14-4.
Kylee Altmiller scored 19 points in leading Plains to a home win over Two Eagle River, 68-11. Tarae Goodluck scored nine points for the Eagles.
Class B eighth-ranked Florence posted a 57-30 win at Class A Frenchtown. Danielle Zahn scored 20 points for the Falcons. Kiya Shelton collected 11 points for the Broncs.
Girls hockey
The Missoula Lady Bruins U19 team dropped two games and tied one at the Battle of the Biscuit Tournament in Sun Valley, Idaho. Missoula lost to Idaho Falls 4-2 late Friday night. Sid Triepke and Maddy Gallagher scored goals for Missoula. Sun Valley beat Missoula 3-1 Saturday morning and knocked Missoula defender Hanna Huang from the game. Triepke scored Missoula's lone goal. With only nine healthy players on the bench, the Lady Bruins tied Bozeman 2-2 with goals from Gallagher and Frances Carrasco. Missoula outshot the Ice Dogs, 32-10. Missoula (16-11-2) will play Bozeman again Sunday morning in the third-place game.