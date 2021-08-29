High school roundup: Polson football posts win over Glacier JV squad

The Polson Pirates out of the West A have had an interesting start to the football season. The squad technically opened the season with a win via forfeit when Butte Central cancelled the season opener when an unspecified number of players committing school violations. Polson then ended up playing the Kalispell Glacier junior varsity team and posted a 49-21 win on Saturday. Polson opened with a 22-point first quarter to get things rolling. Jarrett Wilson hit Colton Graham for a seven-yard strike for the first TD of the day. Wilson later scored from four yards out on a run. Glacier's Isaak Keim hit Austin Robinson for a 45-yard score in the quarter as well. In all Graham brought in three receiving touchdowns, all from Wilson, and Wilson scored with his legs twice. Polson (2-0) is scheduled to take on Stevensville (0-1) on the road next week. In 8-Man football, St. Ignatius beat the Victor Pirates 66-44 Saturday night.

The Hamilton boys cross country team took the win at the Corvallis opener with a low score of 29. Helena Capital took second with 37, followed by Corvallis with 73, Helena High at 89 and Stevensville at 140. Lane Cole and Colter Purcell of Hamilton took the top two spots followed by Corvallis' Brinson Wyche in third, Capital's Brody Romano in fourth and Colter Kirkland of Hamilton in fifth. On the girls side, just two teams scored as Helena High and Capital took one and two. Helena High placed four in the top five including star Odessa Zentz in first and Kylie Hartnett in second. The first runner not from a Helena school to cross the finish line was Corvallis' Laurie Davidson in eighth and not far behind her in 10th was her teammate Autumn Benson.