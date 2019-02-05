Boys basketball
Bubba Bush's driving layup with under a second left lifted Ronan to a 66-64 victory over Whitefish in overtime on Tuesday night. Bush finished the game with 17 points while Dallas Durheim led the game with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Jacob Gatch also scored 15 points for Ronan. Ryan Kemm led Whitefish with 19 points.
Clark Fork defeated Valley Christian 55-51 thanks to 16 points from Bryan Mask. Michael Spence added 15 and Danner Haskins tallied 10 for Clark Fork. Cameron Fritz scored 15 points to lead Valley Christian.
Girls basketball
Clark Fork breezed past Valley Christian 69-37 as Madison Mask and Zoe Kelsey each scored 21 points for the Mountain Cats. Trinity Henry led Valley Christian with 11.