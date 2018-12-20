Boys Basketball
St. Ignatius moved to 5-0 overall, 2-0 in District 6-B play with a 70-45 home win over Florence. Five players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, led by 17 from Wacey McClure. Jacob Hugs added 14 points, Jedi Christy chipped in 13, Flint McPherson tallied 12 and Lucas Vanderburg had 10. The Falcons were led by Parker Hotsinpiller's nine points.
"Everybody's just confident," St. Ignatius head coach Stuart Grant said of the undefeated start. "They've always been skilled, but the confidence has taken off and elevated their games."
Plains outscored Thompson Falls 23-3 in the fourth quarter to turn a 34-27 deficit into a 50-37 win. Plains' Derick Curry scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, and teammate Matt McCracken scored six of his 12 in that frame. Thompson Falls was led by Grant Lundberg's 18 points.
Frenchtown outscored Polson 16-10 in the fourth quarter to erase a four-point deficit and earn a 52-50 win. Cade Baker paced the Broncs with 21 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Colton Graham had 19 points to lead Polson.
Chance Johnson scored 27 points to help lift Seeley-Swan to a 69-49 home win over Clark Fork. Teammates Owen Mercado and Dakota Wood added 18 and 14 points, respectively. Seeley-Swan built a 41-23 halftime lead. Clark Fork got 16 points from Carson Callison, 13 from Bryan Mask and 12 from Aaron Waddle.
Philipsburg had three players score in double digits on its way to a 53-37 win over Harrison-Willow Creek. Kade Cutler scored 14 points, Brian Ward added 13 and Jaxon Lee had 11.
Drummond dropped a 57-46 decision to Twin Bridges on the road. Jonah Parke paced Drummond with 15 points.
Girls Basketball
After being held to 23 points through three quarters, Thompson Falls exploded for a 24-point fourth quarter to pull off a come-from-behind 47-41 win over Plains. Thompson Falls' Jody Detlaff scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, while teammate Megan Baxter scored six of her 14 in the frame. Plains was led by 11 points from Kylee Altmiller.
Florence used a pair of 25-point quarters to earn an 83-54 road win over St. Ignatius. The Falcons got 17 points apiece from Rilee Mangun and Makenna Liles. Danielle Zahn added 14, and Emma Stensrud and Joey Janetski chipped in 11 points apiece. St. Ignatius got 16 points from Azia Umphrey, 14 from Karolyna Buck and 13 from Addison Arlint.
Seeley-Swan outscored Clark Fork by seven points in the fourth quarter to erase a one-point deficit and earn a 53-47 win at home. Terra Bertsch paced Seeley-Swan with 13 points, and Ashley Miller added eight. Madison Mask scored 21 points to lead Clark Fork.
Philipsburg used a big first quarter to roll to a 49-19 win over Harrison-Willow Creek. Sarah Goff paced Philipsburg with 17 points, while Audrey Radtke added nine points.
Big Sky lost on the road at Coeur d'Alene, 61-47.
Frenchtown raced paced Polson, 56-16.
Corvallis topped Stevensville, 49-41.
Drummond edged out Twin Bridges, 39-35.
Bigfork lost to Columbia Falls, 78-47.
Wrestling
Frenchtown steamrolled over host Whitefish in a dual Thursday, 68-6. The Broncs benefited from pins by Walker Dyer (120), Nicholai Blanchard (126), Jake Bibler (132), Smokey Stoker (138), John Warner (145), Canyon Shope (170), Levi Downard (205) and Cody Miller (285).
Frenchtown also picked up a 54-16 win over Libby/Troy. The Broncs got pins from Bibler (132) and Dylan Hicks (182).