Girls Basketball
Lani Walker poured in 31 points Thursday in leading Loyola Sacred Heart to a 69-53 home win over Thompson Falls. Kelsey Esh added 12 points for the Breakers. "I like how hard they play for 32 minutes," said Loyola coach Travis Walker, whose team improved to 6-1. "We get up and get down, run a high tempo and everybody that comes in is ready when their number is called. They do a great job of seeing the floor and making the extra pass." Megan Baxter paced Thompson Falls with 22 points.
Rachel Huenink scored 16 points in leading Plains to a 38-33 home win over St. Regis. Kylee Thompson scored 14 points for the Tigers.
Sorren Reece scored 20 points in leading Clark Fork to a 69-32 win over Victor in Superior. A. Chavez scored 11 points for the Pirates.
Hot Springs won a low-scoring affair over visiting Noxon, 27-25. McKennzie Cannon scored 10 points and Sydney Jackson 11 for the Savage Heat. Delaney Weltz tallied a game-high 13 points for the Red Devils.
Boys Basketball
Seeley-Swan raced to a 39-point halftime lead en route to a 71-30 home win over Lincoln. Cordell Turner scored 23 points and Owen Mercado 21 for the Blackhawks.
Class B second-ranked Loyola cruised to a 71-37 win at Thompson Falls. Charles Burns scored 15 points and Jack Lincoln 14 for the Rams. Grant Lundberg had nine points for the hosts.
Wrestling
Missoula Sentinel ran into a buzzsaw at Bozeman, dropping a 60-12 dual decision. Sentinel's Bailey Hawk (160) and Reece Rahn (182) won by fall.
Mission-Charlo steamrolled over visiting Anaconda, 54-6. Pins were recorded by Walker Murphy (126), Cole Gilleard (132), Darwin Adams (145), Isaac Dumontier (160) and Isaiah Allik (182).